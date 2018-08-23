Monro, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York, NY. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 8:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.monro.com) and will be archived for two weeks.



About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,175 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, nine wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 27 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest and Southeast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

