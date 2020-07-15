Log in
MONRO, INC.

(MNRO)
Monro, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on July 29, 2020

07/15/2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings on July 29, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13706976. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13706976. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through August 12, 2020.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,247 Company-operated stores, 97 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:  Kim Rudd / Tabatha Santiago
  Executive Assistant
  (585) 784-3324
  
  Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre / Jamie Baird
  FTI Consulting
  (212) 850-5600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 173 M - -
Net income 2021 36,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 1 942 M 1 942 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 184
Free-Float 82,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brett T. Ponton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Mellor Independent Chairman
Robert Rajkowski Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian J. D'Ambrosia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Cindy L. Donovan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONRO, INC.-26.13%1 942
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED46.39%13 687
AUTONATION, INC.-10.45%3 798
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-15.59%3 411
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED31.97%2 381
INCHCAPE PLC-36.37%2 209
