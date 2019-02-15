Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Monroe Capital Corp    MRCC

MONROE CAPITAL CORP

(MRCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monroe Capital Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 04:02pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am ET.  The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-8807 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID #4289887. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroebdc.com.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL LLC
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements.  Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance.  Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future.  Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future. 

SOURCE:      Monroe Capital Corporation
        
Investor Contact:      Aaron D. Peck
       Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer
       Monroe Capital Corporation
       (312) 523-2363
       Email: apeck@monroecap.com
        
Media Contact:      Caroline Collins
       BackBay Communications
       (617) 963-0065
       Email: caroline.collins@backbaycommunications.com
        

Monroe Capital Logo CMYK (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONROE CAPITAL CORP
04:15pMONROE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pMonroe Capital Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnin..
GL
01/08MONROE CAPITAL : Announces Share Purchases by Officers, Directors and Senior Man..
AQ
01/07Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Share Purchases by Officers, Directors a..
GL
2018MONROE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2018Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per..
GL
2018MONROE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2018MONROE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
2018Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Third Quarter Results
GL
2018MONROE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58,2 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 13,4 M
Debt 2018 259 M
Yield 2018 11,3%
P/E ratio 2018 19,10
P/E ratio 2019 8,52
EV / Sales 2018 8,79x
EV / Sales 2019 8,65x
Capitalization 253 M
Chart MONROE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Monroe Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONROE CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ted L. Koenig Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron D. Peck Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jeffrey D. Steele Director
Thomas J. Allison Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Golman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONROE CAPITAL CORP28.85%253
CITIC LTD-2.64%43 817
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED3.74%4 836
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 747
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD11.46%4 658
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD2.41%4 058
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.