Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Investor Meeting/Business Update January 17, 2019

01/10/2019 | 08:06am EST

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Sacks, and Vice Chairman and President, Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor meeting on Thursday, January 17, 2019 to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.  The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties as a live webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.  The event will be archived on the website for approximately one year.

Monster Beverage Corporation 
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX™ maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Caffé Monster® non-carbonated energy coffee drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated energy drinks, Muscle Monster® energy shakes, Übermonster® energy drinks, Monster Hydro® energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Power Play® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Mutant® energy drinks and Predator® energy drinks.  For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.  

CONTACTS:

Rodney C. Sacks
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200

Hilton H. Schlosberg
Vice Chairman
(951) 739-6200

Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980

© GlobeNewswire 2019
