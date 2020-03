By Stephen Nakrosis



Monster Beverage Corp. on Friday said its board authorized a new share repurchase plan of up to $500 million of its common stock.

The company said as of March 11, about $536.6 million remains from previously authorized repurchase programs.

Monster has a market cap of $30.81 billion, 536.9 million shares outstanding and a public float of 383,63 million shares.

