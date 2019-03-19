Montage Resources : Analyst Day

ANALYST DAY

March 20, 2019

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding Montage Resources' strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and income/losses, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "endeavor," "will," "would," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "position," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Montage Resources' current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Montage Resources' Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019, (the "2018 Annual Report"), in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Montage Resources' Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Montage Resources' other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about Montage Resources' business strategy; reserves; general economic conditions; financial strategy, liquidity and capital required for developing its properties and timing related thereto; realized natural gas, NGLs and oil prices; timing and amount of future production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; its hedging strategy and results; future drilling plans; competition and government regulations, including those related to hydraulic fracturing; the anticipated benefits under commercial agreements; marketing of natural gas, NGLs and oil; leasehold and business acquisitions; the costs, terms and availability of gathering, processing, fractionation and other midstream services; the costs, terms and availability of downstream transportation services; credit markets; uncertainty regarding future operating results, including initial production rates and liquid yields in type curve areas; and plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this press release that are not historical, including, without limitation, the guidance set forth herein. Forward-looking statements also may include statements relating to the combination with Blue Ridge, including statements regarding integration and transition plans, synergies, cost savings, opportunities, anticipated future performance, benefits of the transaction and its impact on Montage Resources' business, operations, assets, results of operations, liquidity, and financial position, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Montage Resources cautions you that all these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil. These risks include, but are not limited to, legal and environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, commodity price volatility and declines in the price of natural gas, NGLs, and oil, inflation, lack of availability of drilling, production and processing equipment and services, counterparty credit risk, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas, NGLs and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, and the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the 2018 Annual Report, in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Montage Resources' Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Montage Resources' other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to the combination with Blue Ridge, including, without limitation, failure to realize or delays in realizing expected synergies or other benefits of the transaction, difficulties in integrating the combined operations, disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the transaction, adverse effects on the ability of Montage Resources to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with suppliers and customers, negative effects of consummation of the transaction on the market price of the Company's common stock, transaction costs, unknown liabilities or unanticipated expenses.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and are based on assumptions that Montage Resources believes to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Montage Resources or persons acting on its behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Montage Resources disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Quantities

The SEC permits oil and gas companies to disclose in their filings with the SEC only proved, probable and possible reserve estimates. Montage has provided proved reserve estimates that were independently engineered by Software Integrated Solutions (SIS) Division of Schlumberger Technology Corporation. Unless otherwise noted, proved reserves are as of December 31, 2018. Actual quantities that may be ultimately recovered from Montage's interests may differ substantially from the estimates in this presentation. The Company may use the terms "resource potential," "EUR" and "upside potential" to describe estimates of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons that the SEC rules prohibit from being included in filings with the SEC. These are based on analogy to the Company's existing models applied to additional acres, additional zones and tighter spacing and are the Company's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques. These quantities may not constitute "reserves" within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System or SEC rules. EUR estimates, resource potential and identified drilling locations have not been fully risked by Company management and are inherently more speculative than proved reserves estimates. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from the Company's interests could differ substantially. There is no commitment by the Company to drill all of the drilling locations, which have been attributed to these quantities.

Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of the Company's ongoing drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates, and other factors. Resource potential and EUR may change significantly as development of the Company's oil and natural gas assets provide additional data. The Company's production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases.

The type curve areas included in this presentation are based upon our analysis of available Utica Shale well data, including, but not limited to, information regarding initial production rates, Btu content, natural gas yields and condensate yields, all of which may change over time. As a result, the well data with respect to the type curve areas presented herein may not be indicative of the actual hydrocarbon composition for the type curve areas, and the performance, Btu content and natural gas and/or condensate yields of our wells may be substantially less than we anticipate or substantially less than performance and yields of other operators in our area of operation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This presentation includes financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDAX. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the nearest comparable measure in accordance with GAAP, please see the Appendix of this presentation.

2

INTRODUCTION & FOCUS FIVE STRATEGY

John Reinhart

President and Chief Executive Officer

EXPERIENCED APPALACHIAN BASIN LEADERSHIP TEAM

Montage Resources' management team possesses significant Appalachia specific experience with an excellent track record of execution

PRIOR COMPANIESEXPERIENCE

(YRs)

John Reinhart

President & CEO

25

Oleg Tolmachev

EVP & COO

20

Michael Hodges

EVP & CFO

18

Paul Johnston

EVP & General Counsel

39

Matthew Rucker

EVP, Resource Development & Planning

12

Marty Byrd

SVP, Land

40

4

MONTAGE STRATEGY SHIFT

Small cap Appalachia Utica and Marcellus operator rebranded and focused on maximizing shareholder value

• Arrest corporate outspend while facilitating disciplined growth

• Optimize development plan for efficiency, delivering cost reductions, lower cycle times and improved cash turns

• Accelerate merger upstream, midstream, downstream and corporate synergy realizations

• Leverage activity and scale for further savings

• Deliver attractive balance sheet and hedging portfolio

• Enhance value through balanced operational and commercial agreements

• Capture value enhancement through diverse well mix and stacked pay opportunities

• Unlock value of high quality company assets through strategic partnerships and operational execution

• Generate cash flow improvement and unit cost reductions through attractive scale

• Achieve disciplined organic production growth while weighing accretive inorganic opportunities

5