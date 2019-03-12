Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/11 04:02:05 pm
15.13 USD   -2.39%
04:20aMONTAGE RESOURCES : Form4
PU
02:20aMONTAGE RESOURCES : Form3
PU
03/07MONTAGE RESOURCES : Form8-K
PU
Montage Resources : Form4

03/12/2019 | 04:20am EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ X ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Smith Paul Robert

Montage Resources Corp [ MR ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

IRVING, TX 75039

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

This beneficial ownership report is filed to report that the Reporting Person is no longer subject to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to securities of Montage Resources Corporation.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Smith Paul Robert

122 WEST JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY SUITE 300

IRVING, TX 75039

See Remarks

Signatures

/s/ Frank E. Day, attorney-in-fact

3/11/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Montage Resources Corp. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 08:19:09 UTC
