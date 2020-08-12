ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Montage Resources Corporation

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN). Stockholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy common stock for each share of Montage Resources stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Montage Resources Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

