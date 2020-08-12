Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Montage Resources Corporation

08/12/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN). Stockholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy common stock for each share of Montage Resources stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Montage Resources Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 526 M - -
Net income 2020 -63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Montage Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,03 $
Last Close Price 5,97 $
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John K. Reinhart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall M. Albert Chairman
Matthew Rucker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Hodges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION-24.81%215
CNOOC LIMITED-31.40%50 522
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.94%42 592
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.00%28 774
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-35.02%24 231
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-29.60%17 505
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group