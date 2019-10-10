Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Montage Resources Corporation    MR

MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(MR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montage Resources : Form4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

ZORICH ROBERT L

Montage Resources Corp [ MR ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

122 WEST JOHN CARPENTER

10/8/2019

FREEWAY, SUITE 300

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

IRVING, TX 75039

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

(A) or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Beneficial

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Ownership (Instr. 4)

Direct (D)

or Indirect

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

10/8/2019

A(1)

5311

A

$3.53

19848

D

Common Stock

14051904

(2)(3)(4)(5)

I

See

Footnotes (2)(3)(4)(5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents shares of common stock issued to the Reporting Person pursuant to the Montage Resources Corporation Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy as compensation for the Reporting Person's service on the Board of Directors of Montage Resources Corporation.
  2. These securities are collectively directly held by TPR Residual Assets, LLC ("TPR Residual"), EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX"), EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. ("EnCap Fund VIII"), and EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII Co-Investors, L.P. ("EnCap Fund VIII Co-Invest"). TPR Residual is member-managed by EnCap Fund IX.
  3. (Continued from Footnote 2) EnCap Partners GP, LLC ("EnCap Partners GP") is the sole general partner of EnCap Partners, LP ("EnCap Partners"), which is the managing member of EnCap Investments Holdings, LLC ("EnCap Holdings"), which is the sole member of EnCap Investments Holdings Blocker, LLC ("EnCap Holdings Blocker").
  4. (Continued from Footnote 3) EnCap Holdings Blocker is the sole member of EnCap Investments GP, L.L.C. ("EnCap Investments GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap Investments LP"). EnCap Investments LP is the sole general partner of EnCap Equity Fund VIII GP, L.P. ("EnCap Fund VIII GP") and EnCap Equity Fund IX GP, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX GP").
  5. (Continued from Footnote 4) EnCap Fund VIII GP is the sole general partner of each of EnCap Fund VIII and EnCap Fund VIII Co-Invest. EnCap Fund IX GP is the sole general partner of EnCap Fund IX. Robert L. Zorich is a Managing Partner of EnCap Partners GP. Therefore, Mr. Zorich may be deemed to beneficially own the reported securities.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

ZORICH ROBERT L

122 WEST JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY X SUITE 300

IRVING, TX 75039

Signatures

/s/ Frank E. Day, Attorney-in-fact

10/10/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Montage Resources Corp. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 21:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORAT
05:31pMONTAGE RESOURCES : Form4
PU
09/23MONTAGE RESOURCES : Corporation Announces a $100 Million, 25% Increase, to its B..
BU
08/08MONTAGE RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/07MONTAGE RESOURCES CORP : oration Announces Second Quarter 2019 Outperformance, R..
AQ
08/06MONTAGE RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06MONTAGE RESOURCES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
08/06MONTAGE RESOURCES : Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Outperformance, Ra..
BU
07/08MONTAGE RESOURCES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/08MONTAGE RESOURCES : Corporation Announces Reduction in 2019 Activity and Capital..
BU
07/03MONTAGE RESOURCES : Form3
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 82,1 M
Net income 2019 47,0 M
Debt 2019 623 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,25x
P/E ratio 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Montage Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,14  $
Last Close Price 3,20  $
Spread / Highest target 463%
Spread / Average Target 217%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John K. Reinhart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Jennings Chairman
Oleg Tolmachev Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Hodges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION205.71%115
CNOOC LIMITED-5.59%65 217
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.55%60 991
EOG RESOURCES INC.-21.19%39 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-33.48%36 531
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.73%29 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group