Montage Resources : Form4

Represents shares of common stock issued to the Reporting Person pursuant to the Montage Resources Corporation Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy as compensation for the Reporting Person's service on the Board of Directors of Montage Resources Corporation.

These securities are collectively directly held by TPR Residual Assets, LLC ("TPR Residual"), EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX"), EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. ("EnCap Fund VIII"), and EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII Co-Investors, L.P. ("EnCap Fund VIII Co-Invest"). TPR Residual is member-managed by EnCap Fund IX.

(Continued from Footnote 2) EnCap Partners GP, LLC ("EnCap Partners GP") is the sole general partner of EnCap Partners, LP ("EnCap Partners"), which is the managing member of EnCap Investments Holdings, LLC ("EnCap Holdings"), which is the sole member of EnCap Investments Holdings Blocker, LLC ("EnCap Holdings Blocker").

(Continued from Footnote 3) EnCap Holdings Blocker is the sole member of EnCap Investments GP, L.L.C. ("EnCap Investments GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap Investments LP"). EnCap Investments LP is the sole general partner of EnCap Equity Fund VIII GP, L.P. ("EnCap Fund VIII GP") and EnCap Equity Fund IX GP, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX GP").