MONTANARO UK SMALL. COMP. INV. TRUST PLC

(MTU)
Montanaro UK Small Comp Inv Trust : Dividend Declaration

04/16/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 213800UDDXXTXIF29P85

Dividend Declaration

Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared that an interim dividend of 1.29 pence per ordinary share in respect of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2019 will be paid on 24 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 April 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 25 April 2019.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:22:03 UTC
