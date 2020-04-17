Montea : Convocation annual shareholders' meeting on 19 May 2020

Convocation annual shareholders' meeting on 19 May 2020 - Specific measures in the framework of Covid-19

The shareholders of Montea Comm. VA are informed that the annual shareholders' meeting of Montea Comm. VA will take place on Tuesday 19 May 2020 at 10h.

All of the documents as well as the practicalities in respect of the annual shareholders' meeting are available online at www.montea.com.

Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19, the company believes that it needs to be avoided that the shareholders participate in a physical shareholders' meeting.

The company will therefore make use of the possibility offered by article 6 of the Royal Decree number four of 9 April 2020 regarding various provisions in respect of co-ownership and company law and associations law in the framework of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and not allow physical attendance to the meeting.

