Montea    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA

(MONT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 04/16 11:35:03 am
78.6 EUR   +3.01%
Montea : Convocation annual shareholders' meeting on 19 May 2020

04/17/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Convocation annual shareholders' meeting on 19 May 2020 - Specific measures in the framework of Covid-19

The shareholders of Montea Comm. VA are informed that the annual shareholders' meeting of Montea Comm. VA will take place on Tuesday 19 May 2020 at 10h.

All of the documents as well as the practicalities in respect of the annual shareholders' meeting are available online at www.montea.com.

Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19, the company believes that it needs to be avoided that the shareholders participate in a physical shareholders' meeting.

The company will therefore make use of the possibility offered by article 6 of the Royal Decree number four of 9 April 2020 regarding various provisions in respect of co-ownership and company law and associations law in the framework of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and not allow physical attendance to the meeting.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 05:10:07 UTC
Latest news on MONTEA
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70,4 M
EBIT 2019 61,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2019 17,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 14,1x
Capitalization 1 241 M
Chart MONTEA
Duration : Period :
Montea Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 82,50  €
Last Close Price 78,60  €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Griet Cappelle Chief Operating Officer
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Snoeck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTEA-2.96%1 344
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.84%41 928
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.29%40 154
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.73%36 188
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.90%29 303
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.47%28 480
