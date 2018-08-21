Montea : Interim report 30-06-2018

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FROM 01/01/2018 TO 30/06/2018EPRA earnings of € 16.0 MILLION in H1 2018

EPRA earnings per share of € 1.35 in H1 2018

Operating margin amounts to 91.3% in H1 2018

Occupancy rate of 96.6% at the end of Q2 2018

Average term of leases on first expiry date of 7.4 years

Increase of the fair value of the property portfolio by 10% to € 793 million compared with € 719 million at the end of 2017 primarily because of the delivery of the distribution centre in Bilzen let to Carglass and the delivery of the built-to-suit project in Camphin-en-Carembault let to DSM, Danone, GBS and XPO

Debt ratio of 52.7% at the end of Q2 2018 - Average term of loans of 4.9 years - Average term of interest rate hedging of 7.6 years

Prospects for 2018:

EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE TO GROW BY 5% / DIVIDEND PER SHARE GROWS BY 3%

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IS TO EXCEEDS € 800 MILLION

OCCUPANCY RATE ABOVE 95% - TERM OF LEASE AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN 7 YEARS ON AVERAGE

OPERATING MARGIN OF 92% ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

