MONTEA (MONT)
News Summary

Montea : Interim report 30-06-2018

08/21/2018

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FROM 01/01/2018 TO 30/06/2018EPRA earnings of € 16.0 MILLION in H1 2018

EPRA earnings per share of € 1.35 in H1 2018

Operating margin amounts to 91.3% in H1 2018

Occupancy rate of 96.6% at the end of Q2 2018

Average term of leases on first expiry date of 7.4 years

Increase of the fair value of the property portfolio by 10% to € 793 million compared with € 719 million at the end of 2017 primarily because of the delivery of the distribution centre in Bilzen let to Carglass and the delivery of the built-to-suit project in Camphin-en-Carembault let to DSM, Danone, GBS and XPO

Debt ratio of 52.7% at the end of Q2 2018 - Average term of loans of 4.9 years - Average term of interest rate hedging of 7.6 years

Prospects for 2018:

  • EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE TO GROW BY 5% / DIVIDEND PER SHARE GROWS BY 3%
  • PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IS TO EXCEEDS € 800 MILLION
  • OCCUPANCY RATE ABOVE 95% - TERM OF LEASE AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN 7 YEARS ON AVERAGE
  • OPERATING MARGIN OF 92% ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:16:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 52,0 M
EBIT 2018 46,0 M
Net income 2018 42,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,84%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,2x
Capitalization 570 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jo de Wolf CEO, Director, MD & Head-Media Relations
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Griet Cappelle Chief Operating Officer
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
André Bosmans Independent Director
