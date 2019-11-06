Montea : Interim report 30-09-2019

Interim report from the statutory manager for the period from 01/07/2019 to 30/09/2019
EPRA earnings of €37.3 million over first 9 months 2019 (+ 48% compared with first 9 months in 2018)
EPRA earnings per share of €2.45 (+ 18% compared with first 9 months in 2018)
Fair value of the property portfolio rose by €201.7 million or 22% compared with the end of 2018
Strong portfolio fundamentals with an occupancy rate of 98.6% and average term of leases on first expiry date of 8.1 years (exclusive of term of solar panel certificates)
Debt ratio of 40.8% at the end of Q3 2019
Outlook for 2019:
Growth of EPRA earnings per share of €3.25 (+10% compared with 2018)
Growth of dividend per share in 2019, in line with growth of the EPRA earnings per share, i.e. €2.50 (+10% compared with 2018), based on a pay-out ratio of 80%
