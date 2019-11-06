Log in
Montea : Interim report 30-09-2019

0
11/06/2019

Interim report from the statutory manager for the period from 01/07/2019 to 30/09/2019

  • EPRA earnings of €37.3 million over first 9 months 2019 (+ 48% compared with first 9 months in 2018)
  • EPRA earnings per share of €2.45 (+ 18% compared with first 9 months in 2018)
  • Fair value of the property portfolio rose by €201.7 million or 22% compared with the end of 2018
  • Strong portfolio fundamentals with an occupancy rate of 98.6% and average term of leases on first expiry date of 8.1 years (exclusive of term of solar panel certificates)
  • Debt ratio of 40.8% at the end of Q3 2019

Outlook for 2019:

  • Growth of EPRA earnings per share of €3.25 (+10% compared with 2018)
  • Growth of dividend per share in 2019, in line with growth of the EPRA earnings per share, i.e. €2.50 (+10% compared with 2018), based on a pay-out ratio of 80%

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:14:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70,4 M
EBIT 2019 61,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
Capi. / Sales2019 18,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 14,6x
Capitalization 1 280 M
Chart MONTEA
Duration : Period :
Montea Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 74,00  €
Last Close Price 81,10  €
Spread / Highest target -7,52%
Spread / Average Target -8,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Griet Cappelle Chief Operating Officer
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Snoeck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTEA40.41%1 417
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.46%44 262
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 052
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.12%36 420
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-14.16%33 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.92%31 439
