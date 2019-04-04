Montea signs new projects in the Netherlands for € 14.6 million.

Acquisition of a distribution centre in Oss (NL). Investment of approximately € 10.1 million.

Montea bought a distribution centre in Oss, uniquely located and with connection to the A50/A59 motorways. The distribution centre was developed end 2018 and has a floor area of approximately 16,500 m² and is leased to Expeditie & Transportbedrijf Dollevoet BV. The total investment value amounts to € 10.1 million (in keeping with the investment value determined by the real estate expert) at an initial gross yield of 6.73%. It was financed with the funds of the capital increase of March 2019. This transaction was supervised by Cushman & Wakefield.

Acquisition of a site at Schiphol Airport (NL). Investment of approximately € 4.5 million.

Montea bought a land of approximately 21,500 m², near the A5 and A9 at Schiphol Logistics Park (total of 50 hectares). A new distribution centre of approximately 10,600 m² can be built on it. Commercial talks with candidate-lessees are underway. As soon as a lease agreement is signed, the development can be started. Schiphol Logistics Park is a development by regional area developer SADC, Schiphol Real Estate and KLM. This transaction represents a total investment value of approximately € 4.5 million (in keeping with the investment value determined by the real estate expert). It was financed with the funds of the capital increase of March 2019.

Start of development of build-to-suit project for Advitam in St Laurent de Blangy (FR).

Montea started with the construction of a state-of-the-art distribution centre for Advitam. The building will comprise a storage area of approximately 33,000 m² and approximately 1,900 m² of office space. Completion is expected end 2019. This transaction represents a total investment value of approximately € 18.7 million (in keeping with the investment value determined by the real estate expert) and on completion is expected to generate a net initial yield of approximately 6.4%. Advitam will lease the building for a fixed term of 20 years.

