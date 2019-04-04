Log in
Montea : signs new projects in the Netherlands for  14.6 million

04/04/2019

Montea signs new projects in the Netherlands for € 14.6 million.

Acquisition of a distribution centre in Oss (NL). Investment of approximately € 10.1 million.

  • Montea bought a distribution centre in Oss, uniquely located and with connection to the A50/A59 motorways. The distribution centre was developed end 2018 and has a floor area of approximately 16,500 m² and is leased to Expeditie & Transportbedrijf Dollevoet BV. The total investment value amounts to € 10.1 million (in keeping with the investment value determined by the real estate expert) at an initial gross yield of 6.73%. It was financed with the funds of the capital increase of March 2019. This transaction was supervised by Cushman & Wakefield.

Acquisition of a site at Schiphol Airport (NL). Investment of approximately € 4.5 million.

  • Montea bought a land of approximately 21,500 m², near the A5 and A9 at Schiphol Logistics Park (total of 50 hectares). A new distribution centre of approximately 10,600 m² can be built on it. Commercial talks with candidate-lessees are underway. As soon as a lease agreement is signed, the development can be started. Schiphol Logistics Park is a development by regional area developer SADC, Schiphol Real Estate and KLM. This transaction represents a total investment value of approximately € 4.5 million (in keeping with the investment value determined by the real estate expert). It was financed with the funds of the capital increase of March 2019.

Start of development of build-to-suit project for Advitam in St Laurent de Blangy (FR).

  • Montea started with the construction of a state-of-the-art distribution centre for Advitam. The building will comprise a storage area of approximately 33,000 m² and approximately 1,900 m² of office space. Completion is expected end 2019. This transaction represents a total investment value of approximately € 18.7 million (in keeping with the investment value determined by the real estate expert) and on completion is expected to generate a net initial yield of approximately 6.4%. Advitam will lease the building for a fixed term of 20 years.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:51:11 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 62,0 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
P/E ratio 2020 11,17
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,1x
Capi. / Sales 2020 16,4x
Capitalization 1 184 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Griet Cappelle Chief Operating Officer
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Snoeck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTEA30.89%1 305
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%52 168
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.45%52 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.99%42 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.43%42 642
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD29.66%34 214
