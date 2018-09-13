Assure Holdings Performs First Neuromonitoring Case in Pennsylvania

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, has performed its first neuromonitoring case in the state of Pennsylvania. The case was performed at Coordinated Health in Allentown.



The move into Pennsylvania represents the fourth new state Assure has added to its platform since branching out from its home state of Colorado just last November. The three other states include Texas, Louisiana and Utah. This rapid expansion has been driven by Assure’s scalable neuromonitoring platform, as well as the Company’s strong relationships and focus on service. This opportunity specifically was presented to Assure because of its rapidly growing reputation for service.

“We are thrilled to monitor our first case in the great state of Pennsylvania,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and interim CEO. “This expansion to Allentown is a testament to our ability to be nimble and expand to areas that present great opportunities for Assure, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania and the northeast portion of the U.S.”

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company’s website at assureIOM.com .

