Assure Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

– Revenue Increases by 86% to $5.7 Million, Net Income up 30% to $3.0 Million –



– Management to Discuss First Quarter Results via Conference Call on Monday, August 20, 2018, at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time –

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and revised results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary vs. Revised First Quarter 2017

Total revenue grew 86% to $5.7 million versus a revised $3.1 million.

Managed cases increased 74% to 565 versus 325.

Gross margin up 180 basis points to 83.5% versus a revised 81.7%.

Earnings from equity method of investment in Physician Network Entities (PNEs) grew 109% to $0.9 million from a revised $0.4 million.

Net income increased 30% to $3.0 million compared to a revised net income of $2.3 million. Revised net income in 2017 was not burdened by tax expense as the Company modified its tax provision methodology at the end of 2017.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.07 per share compared to a revised $0.08 per share. The 2018 number reflects the full impact of the shares issued in conjunction with the Company’s reverse take-over transaction to become a public company on the TSXV and the performance shares.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 80% to $4.2 million versus a revised $2.3 million.

Management Commentary

“During the first quarter, Assure expanded beyond its historical Colorado base, growing significantly in Louisiana and expanding into Utah,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. “Case volumes grew in Texas—a market that the Company entered last November. The expansion into these new markets helped drive strong first quarter results, and Assure continued to experience improving case volumes into the second quarter of 2018. We look forward to carrying this momentum in the remainder of the year as we continue to drive the commercial acceptance of our unique neuromonitoring platform.

“Our strong first quarter 2018 results, on the heels of our recent filing of our positive 2017 results, continues to demonstrate broad market adoption and the strong operational performance of our business model.”

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue in 2018 increased 86% to $5.7 million compared to a revised $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The significant improvement was due to increased cases generated from the Company’s existing surgeon network, the onboarding of additional surgeons throughout 2017, and the expansion into new states. In fact, revenue generated outside Colorado was 18% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2018. Managed cases increased 74% to 565 versus 325 in the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by expansion beyond the Colorado market.

Gross margin increased 180 basis points to 83.5% compared to a revised 81.7% in the same quarter last year as the fundamentals of the business sustained the strong revenue growth.

Total operating expenses increased to $1.7 million compared to $0.6 million in the same quarter in 2017 due to additional sales and marketing investments, onboarding new executives, share-based compensation expense, as well as ongoing corporate expenses in the wake of becoming a public company in the second quarter of 2017.

Net income in 2018 increased to $3.0 million or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. The 2018 per diluted share amount reflects 17.6 million of incremental diluted shares relating to the Company’s merger with Montreux Capital and subsequent public listing and performance shares.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 80% to $4.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter in 2017 due to the increase in cases managed, which improved revenue and earnings from the equity method of investment in Assure’s PNEs.

Collected $1.4 million of cash from accounts receivable compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Cash distributions from PNE entities totaled $0.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $0.027 million in the same prior year period. Total cash inflows from collections and distributions increased 49% year over year, as collections from 2017 growth accelerated.

Assure has also filed its unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management discussion & analysis (MD&A) with SEDAR. This information can be found at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent Events: Debt Settlement Agreement with Preston Parsons and Resignation of Peter Csapo, CFO

On August 16, 2018, the Company entered into a Release, Pledge and Security Agreement (“the Agreement”) with Preston Parsons. The Agreement provides for a secured promissory note whereby Mr. Parsons agrees to repay the Company $2,086,886 by December 31, 2018. The repayment includes amounts attributed to third-party costs incurred by the Company and imputed interest of 8%. The secured promissory note is secured by a pledge of 5,600,000 common shares of stock held by Mr. Parsons. The Agreement provides for a mutual release.

At the close of business on August 17, 2018, Peter P. Csapo, Chief Financial Officer, tendered his resignation, indicating his plans to join another healthcare company that is not a competitor to Assure. Farlinger commented: “We appreciate Peter staying on to navigate the Company through its recent restatement and becoming current in its filings. During his tenure, he in-sourced our accounting function to a new internal team and we are now appropriately resourced to handle the second quarter filing. It has been a pleasure to work with Peter and we wish him the best in his new undertaking.”

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, performance share compensation, provision for broker warrant fair value, provision for stock option fair value and deemed shares costs related to the reverse takeover merger

ASSURE HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in United States Dollars) March 31, 2018

(unaudited) December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 318,886 $ 215,326 Accounts receivable, net 20,713,887 16,624,006 Prepaid expenses 95,940 130,060 Due from related parties 2,082,875 2,256,117 Total current assets 23,211,588 19,225,509 Equity method investments 2,857,896 2,259,663 Equipment and furniture, net 573,867 499,123 Total assets $ 26,643,351 $ 21,984,295 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,447,065 $ 2,504,519 Current portion of finance leases 230,969 181,787 Income taxes payable 1,133,661 22,475 Line of credit 500,000 - Total current liabilities 4,311,695 2,708,781 Finance leases, net of current portion 358,721 291,063 Provision for fair value of stock options 214,415 325,515 Provision for performance share issuance 16,011,500 16,011,500 Provision for fair value of broker warrants 59,751 128,062 Deferred tax liability, net 92,276 92,276 Total liabilities 21,048,358 19,557,197 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 35,555 35,505 Additional paid-in capital 6,282,129 6,079,115 Accumulated deficit (722,691 ) (3,687,522 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,594,993 2,427,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,643,351 $ 21,984,295

ASSURE HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME/(LOSS) (in United States Dollars) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017

(revised) Revenue Out-of-Network fees $ 5,588,841 $ 2,988,506 Contract fees 112,310 78,065 Total revenue 5,701,151 3,066,571 Cost of revenues (938,878 ) (562,634 ) Gross margin 4,762,273 2,503,937 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,354,149 534,627 Depreciation and amortization 86,929 45,558 Sales and marketing 295,155 64,833 Total operating expenses 1,736,233 645,018 Income from operations 3,026,040 1,858,919 Other income/(expenses) Earnings from equity method investments 896,301 429,629 Provision for broker warrant fair value 68,311 - Provision for stock option fair value 111,100 - Interest, net (25,735 ) (16,216 ) Total other income/(expenses) 1,049,977 413,413 Income before income taxes 4,076,017 2,272,332 Income tax expense 1,111,186 - Net income $ 2,964,831 $ 2,272,332 Basic income per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Fully diluted income per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.08

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ADJUSTED EBITDA (in United States Dollars) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2017 (revised) Reported net income $ 2,964,831 $ 2,272,332 Interest 25,735 16,216 Depreciation and amortization 86,929 45,558 Share based compensation 200,564 - Income tax expense 1,111,186 Provision for broker warrant fair value (68,311 ) - Provision for stock option fair value (111,100 ) - $ 4,209,834 $ 2,334,106