Assure Holdings Sets Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Assure’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO John Farlinger and Founder Preston Parsons will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 30, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13683006

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 13, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13683006

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company’s website at assureIOM.com .

