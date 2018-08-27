Log in
MONTREUX CAPITAL CORP.
Assure Holdings to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

08/27/2018

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Assure management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company’s website at assureIOM.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contacts
Cody Slach, Managing Director
Liolios Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
IOM@Liolios.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
