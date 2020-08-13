Montrose Environmental : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release on Monday, August 31, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on August 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

2Q20 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-877-407-9208 or internationally 1-201-493-6784 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Montrose Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Montrose website at investors.montrose-env.com. For those who are unable listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting government and commercial organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations serving customers around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling us to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep our clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit montrose-env.com.

