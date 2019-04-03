ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 129,000 Jobs in March

ROSELAND, N.J., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 129,000 jobs from February to March according to the March ADP National Employment Report®. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

March 2019 Report Highlights *



View the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 129,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses: 6,000

1-19 employees -9,000

20-49 employees 14,000

- Medium businesses: 63,000

50-499 employees 63,000

- Large businesses: 60,000

500-999 employees 15,000

1,000+ employees 45,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing: -6,000

Natural resources/mining 2,000

Construction -6,000

Manufacturing -2,000

- Service-providing: 135,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 9,000

Information 11,000

Financial activities -1,000

Professional/business services 41,000

- Professional/technical services 11,000

- Management of companies/enterprises 7,000

- Administrative/support services 22,000

- Health care/social assistance 42,000

- Education 14,000

Other services 6,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 4,000

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"March posted the slowest employment increase in 18 months," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Although some service sectors showed continued strength, we saw weakness in the goods producing sector."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said, "The job market is weakening, with employment gains slowing significantly across most industries and company sizes. Businesses are hiring cautiously as the economy is struggling with fading fiscal stimulus, the trade uncertainty, and the lagged impact of Fed tightening. If employment growth weakens much further, unemployment will begin to rise."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The February total of jobs added was revised up from 183,000 to 197,000.

To obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

The April 2019 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on May 1, 2019.

About the ADP National Employment Report®

The ADP National Employment Report® is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report, which measures nearly 24 million U.S. workers, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc.

Each month, ADP issues the ADP National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the U.S. labor market and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

The data for this report is collected for pay periods that can be interpolated to include the week of the 12th of each month, and processed with statistical methodologies similar to those used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compute employment from its monthly survey of establishments. Due to this processing, this subset is modified to make it indicative of national employment levels; therefore, the resulting employment changes computed for the ADP National Employment Report are not representative of changes in ADP's total base of U.S. business clients.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see the ADP National Employment Report: Development Methodology.

