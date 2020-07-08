Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia public utility company EPM issues $750 million in bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

Colombian public services holding company Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) said on Wednesday it has issued $750 million (£594.91 million) in bonds on the international market and will use the proceeds to strengthen its liquidity and financial position during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonds were issued in two tranches, including 635 billion pesos ($175 million) in reopened EPM bonds due in 2027, and another tranche of $575 million that will mature in 2031.

The bond issue received an investment grade rating, matching that of EPM's, from Fitch Ratings and Moody's.

"The results of the placement reflect local and international investors' confidence in EPM's financial strength, even amid the world economy's current uncertain circumstances due to effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic," said EPM general manager Alvaro Guillermo Rendon.

"The organization has built a solid position in international financial markets since its first bond issue in 2009, based on transparency of information," Rendon said in a statement.

The bond issue drew demand from investors based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

EPM is a public services company which operates household utilities including water, energy and natural gas in Medellin and more than 100 municipalities in Antioquia province, where it serves 3.6 million inhabitants.

The company is building the Hidroituango hydroelectric plant in northeast Colombia, which has faced delays due to heavy rains and the instability of the terrain.

($1 = 3,631.54 pesos)

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
07/07Moody's On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
07/02MOODY : Nigerian Banks to Face Pressure With Reduced Dollar Deposit
AQ
07/02Record U.S. job growth expected in June, but masks labor market weakness
RE
06/29MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Enhances CECL Solution to Assess COVID-19 Impact
BU
06/29MOODY : S&P, Moody's and Fitch affirm Gazprom's long-term investment-grade ratin..
AQ
06/28MOODY : BAHAMAS-FINANCE-Opposition party not surprised at downgrade by Moody's
AQ
06/27MOODY : BAHAMAS-FINANCE-Moody's downgrades Bahamas
AQ
06/25MOODY'S : Policies not enough to offset recession risks
AQ
06/25MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Two InsuranceERM Americas Awards
BU
06/24MOODY : RiskFirst PFaroe™DB Solution Wins at Risk Technology Awards
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 847 M - -
Net income 2020 1 493 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 55 175 M 55 175 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 11 363
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 283,29 $
Last Close Price 294,24 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION20.20%53 511
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.76%82 193
RELX PLC-3.46%45 014
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.96%33 182
EXPERIAN PLC12.77%32 809
IHS MARKIT LTD.1.46%30 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group