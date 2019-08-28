Moody : Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the addition of Catylist’s Commercial Exchange database and Infabode’s news and research service to the REIS Network (“the Network”), its commercial real estate (CRE) search platform. These new data sources expand the Network’s analytical capabilities by allowing clients to view property listings and read CRE news and broker reports, complementing its extensive collection of connected CRE data and tools.

“Our goal with the REIS Network is to set the standard for commercial real estate data and analytics,” said Keith Berry, Head of the Moody’s Analytics Accelerator. “Adding data from Catylist and market insights from Infabode furthers our vision of bringing together disparate data sets in a single platform as we continue to grow the Network’s capabilities and functionality.”

Commercial Exchange from Catylist offers an entry point to property listings from more than 70 local CRE platforms in markets across the United States. “With access to the 150,000 active sale and lease listings through Commercial Exchange, subscribers can now use the Moody’s Analytics REIS Network to find the next property for their portfolio,” said Allen Benson, Chief Information Officer at Catylist. “We are delighted to add this capability to the Network and to work with Moody’s Analytics to build a robust toolkit for CRE professionals.”

Working with content partners, Infabode aggregates and distributes tailored real estate industry sector research and insights on a global basis. “Our business is built on collaboration, so working with the Moody’s Analytics REIS Network aligns well with our model,” said Matthew Partridge, CEO at Infabode. “We are keen to share access to our content across the Network so clients can quickly and easily use this information to make better-informed decisions.”

For clients to take full advantage of these new information sets, Moody’s Analytics has developed the Network’s search functionality to include a “contextual search” feature. Subscribers can input an address, name, or property ID into the Network’s search bar and the platform will return related results about the relevant parcel, neighborhood, submarket, or market from its interconnected applications.

Click here to learn more about these powerful new additions to the REIS Network.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005138/en/