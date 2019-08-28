Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody : Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the addition of Catylist’s Commercial Exchange database and Infabode’s news and research service to the REIS Network (“the Network”), its commercial real estate (CRE) search platform. These new data sources expand the Network’s analytical capabilities by allowing clients to view property listings and read CRE news and broker reports, complementing its extensive collection of connected CRE data and tools.

“Our goal with the REIS Network is to set the standard for commercial real estate data and analytics,” said Keith Berry, Head of the Moody’s Analytics Accelerator. “Adding data from Catylist and market insights from Infabode furthers our vision of bringing together disparate data sets in a single platform as we continue to grow the Network’s capabilities and functionality.”

Commercial Exchange from Catylist offers an entry point to property listings from more than 70 local CRE platforms in markets across the United States. “With access to the 150,000 active sale and lease listings through Commercial Exchange, subscribers can now use the Moody’s Analytics REIS Network to find the next property for their portfolio,” said Allen Benson, Chief Information Officer at Catylist. “We are delighted to add this capability to the Network and to work with Moody’s Analytics to build a robust toolkit for CRE professionals.”

Working with content partners, Infabode aggregates and distributes tailored real estate industry sector research and insights on a global basis. “Our business is built on collaboration, so working with the Moody’s Analytics REIS Network aligns well with our model,” said Matthew Partridge, CEO at Infabode. “We are keen to share access to our content across the Network so clients can quickly and easily use this information to make better-informed decisions.”

For clients to take full advantage of these new information sets, Moody’s Analytics has developed the Network’s search functionality to include a “contextual search” feature. Subscribers can input an address, name, or property ID into the Network’s search bar and the platform will return related results about the relevant parcel, neighborhood, submarket, or market from its interconnected applications.

Click here to learn more about these powerful new additions to the REIS Network.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
08:31aMOODY : Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS ..
BU
08/27MOODY : The international rating agency Moody's Investors Service confirmed the ..
AQ
08/26MOODY : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Septe..
BU
08/24MOODY : revises growth forecasts for 16 Asian economies
AQ
08/20MOODY : Ent Credit Union Selects Moody's Analytics CECL Solution
BU
08/20MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins at FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards
BU
08/19MOODY'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16MOODY : Nigeria Has Less Flexibility to Cut Spending - Moody's
AQ
08/09MOODY : Economy to recover from 'temporary slowdown' Moody's
AQ
08/07Inflated Bond Ratings Helped Spur the Financial -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 683 M
EBIT 2019 2 010 M
Net income 2019 1 384 M
Debt 2019 4 368 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 29,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,55x
EV / Sales2020 8,93x
Capitalization 40 351 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 216,93  $
Last Close Price 213,27  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION51.57%40 351
S&P GLOBAL INC51.38%63 363
RELX20.57%46 398
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.70%33 760
EXPERIAN33.07%28 089
IHS MARKIT LTD34.23%25 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group