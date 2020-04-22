Moody : Analytics Offers COVID-19 Impact Assessment Tool for Commercial Real Estate Free of Charge

Moody's Analytics today introduces a new tool to help commercial real estate (CRE) market participants assess how the coronavirus crisis is affecting CRE fundamentals across US markets. Offered free of charge, the COVID-19 CRE Impact Dashboard provides access to economic, property, and construction data as well as analytics and insights for each of the different CRE property types.

“The coronavirus pandemic is changing the landscape of commercial real estate, as businesses of all types adapt to new economic realities,” said Cristina Pieretti, Managing Director of Moody’s Analytics REIS. “We are offering our new tool free of charge to help the CRE community make the critical business decisions necessary to navigate this unprecedented event.”

Presented as a visual mapping tool, the dashboard brings together Moody’s Analytics CRE capabilities and supplements them with up-to-date information on COVID-19 from public sources, for a toolkit tailored for CRE professionals. The dashboard also includes forecasts for market vacancies and rents under different economic scenarios for office, retail, industrial, and multi-family properties.

To access the dashboard, and for more information, visit reis.com.

The COVID-19 CRE Impact Dashboard extends Moody’s commitment to helping leaders across industries make better decisions in this new COVID-19 environment. To learn more about Moody’s response to the coronavirus, please visit our Coronavirus blog.

Access Moody’s insight on the credit and economic impacts of coronavirus free of charge on moodys.com/coronavirus.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

