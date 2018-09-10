Moody : Analytics and the Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research (QIFR) to provide credit certification in China

Moody's Analytics and the Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial
Research (QIFR), based in Hangzhou China, announced their collaboration
to provide credit certification to financial professionals in China. The
initiative aims to bring a globally recognized credit certification to
China’s financial industry, developed with the expertise in credit
assessment and risk management of Moody's Analytics, a leading financial
intelligence and learning solutions provider.
Moody’s Analytics will work with QIFR officials and leading industry
experts to adapt the Moody's
Analytics Certificate in Commercial Credit (CICC) to China’s credit
sector. The CICC certifies that professionals have achieved the highest
standard of proficiency in credit assessment.
On the announcement, Chairman Shen Rongqin of QIFR said, "Our
collaboration with Moody's Analytics will provide China’s banks and
financial institutions with a robust understanding of both international
and domestic best practices in credit. We are confident Moody’s
Analytics and QIFR will equip China’s bankers with expertise to operate
effectively within the context of China’s financial industry.”
Ari Lehavi, Executive Director of Learning Solutions at Moody's
Analytics, said "Moody’s Analytics has extensive experience providing
financial education to banking, insurance, and capital markets
professionals in China. We are honored to collaborate with QIFR and look
forward to a long-lasting relationship with an institute that shares our
commitment to excellence in financial services education.”
Click
here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency and risk management
objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk,
expansive information resources, and innovative application of
technology, helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an
evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading
solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands
of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of
our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO).
MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately
12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.
Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.
About Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research
Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research is a high-end
financial training provider and talent development institute based in
Zhejiang, China. Under the guidance of the Department of Finance of
Zhejiang Province, QIFR focuses on the education of financial service
practitioners, financial theory research and academic exchange.
