Moody : Analytics and the Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research (QIFR) to provide credit certification in China

09/10/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

Moody's Analytics and the Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research (QIFR), based in Hangzhou China, announced their collaboration to provide credit certification to financial professionals in China. The initiative aims to bring a globally recognized credit certification to China’s financial industry, developed with the expertise in credit assessment and risk management of Moody's Analytics, a leading financial intelligence and learning solutions provider.

Moody’s Analytics will work with QIFR officials and leading industry experts to adapt the Moody's Analytics Certificate in Commercial Credit (CICC) to China’s credit sector. The CICC certifies that professionals have achieved the highest standard of proficiency in credit assessment.

On the announcement, Chairman Shen Rongqin of QIFR said, "Our collaboration with Moody's Analytics will provide China’s banks and financial institutions with a robust understanding of both international and domestic best practices in credit. We are confident Moody’s Analytics and QIFR will equip China’s bankers with expertise to operate effectively within the context of China’s financial industry.”

Ari Lehavi, Executive Director of Learning Solutions at Moody's Analytics, said "Moody’s Analytics has extensive experience providing financial education to banking, insurance, and capital markets professionals in China. We are honored to collaborate with QIFR and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with an institute that shares our commitment to excellence in financial services education.”

Click here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology, helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

About Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research

Zhejiang Qiantangjiang Institute of Financial Research is a high-end financial training provider and talent development institute based in Zhejiang, China. Under the guidance of the Department of Finance of Zhejiang Province, QIFR focuses on the education of financial service practitioners, financial theory research and academic exchange.


© Business Wire 2018
