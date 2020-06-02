Moody : Bureau van Dijk Repeats Win at RegTech Insight Awards

Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, has won Best Data Solution for KYC at the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards. This is the second straight year that Bureau van Dijk has won this category.

At the heart of this continuing recognition is Bureau van Dijk’s Orbis, the world's leading entity database. Orbis now covers more than 365 million companies and a widening range of other entities, offering financial data, M&A deal information, adverse data, and more. Because Bureau van Dijk standardizes its information, clients can quickly and efficiently compare companies and entities, while its more than 1.2 billion ownership links help clients understand control and influence within organizations, including shareholder power.

“We're honored to be recognized again in the RegTech Insight Awards,” said Bill Hauserman, Senior Director at Bureau van Dijk. “We have worked hard to make Orbis the go-to resource for company and entity data. With Orbis data, our clients are identifying risk, improving their compliance processes, and helping to prevent financial crime.”

Bureau van Dijk recently earned the Category Leader distinction in a Chartis Research report that evaluates leading vendors of KYC/AML data solutions.

Moody’s Analytics won another category at this year’s RegTech Insight Awards, taking the award for Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

