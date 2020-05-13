Moody : Bureau van Dijk and RDC Each Earn Category Leader Distinction in Chartis KYC/AML Data Solutions Report

Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, and Regulatory DataCorp (RDC), which Moody’s acquired in January, are Category Leaders in a new Chartis Research report. KYC/AML Data Solutions, 2020: Market and Vendor Landscape evaluates 15 leading vendors of Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) data solutions.

“We are gratified that Chartis has identified Bureau van Dijk and RDC as Category Leaders in its new report,” said Dan Russell, Executive Director of Bureau van Dijk. “This recognition for both businesses confirms our strategy: RDC’s AML and KYC dataset makes them an industry leader, and their solutions naturally complement Bureau van Dijk’s comprehensive entity information. Bringing these data resources together will allow us to offer customers unrivaled combined capabilities.”

The report’s Vendor Capabilities table, excerpted above, evaluates all of the vendors on nine specific capabilities. Bureau van Dijk was deemed to offer three that are “Best-in-class” (Corporate structure, Entity relationships, and Geographical coverage)—more than any other vendor—while RDC earned “Best-in-class” for two different capabilities (Negative news and PEPs, and Data management). The report’s RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC/AML data solutions, 2020, also pictured above, highlights the vendors’ "Completeness of Offering" and "Market Potential."

Bureau van Dijk is the publisher of Orbis, the world's leading entity database. Its Compliance Catalyst platform, powered by Orbis, helps clients streamline their KYC, AML, and onboarding activities. RDC’s KYC AML solutions combine its expansive dataset with leading-edge algorithms to provide customers with world-class customer screening capabilities.

Both Bureau van Dijk and RDC were also Category Leaders in Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Know Your Customer: Market Update and Vendor Landscape, 2019, issued by Chartis in December 2019.

