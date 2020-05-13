Moody : Bureau van Dijk and RDC Each Earn Category Leader Distinction in Chartis KYC/AML Data Solutions Report

Log in
05/13/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, and Regulatory DataCorp (RDC), which Moody’s acquired in January, are Category Leaders in a new Chartis Research report. KYC/AML Data Solutions, 2020: Market and Vendor Landscape evaluates 15 leading vendors of Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) data solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005644/en/

(Graphic: Chartis Research)

(Graphic: Chartis Research)

“We are gratified that Chartis has identified Bureau van Dijk and RDC as Category Leaders in its new report,” said Dan Russell, Executive Director of Bureau van Dijk. “This recognition for both businesses confirms our strategy: RDC’s AML and KYC dataset makes them an industry leader, and their solutions naturally complement Bureau van Dijk’s comprehensive entity information. Bringing these data resources together will allow us to offer customers unrivaled combined capabilities.”

The report’s Vendor Capabilities table, excerpted above, evaluates all of the vendors on nine specific capabilities. Bureau van Dijk was deemed to offer three that are “Best-in-class” (Corporate structure, Entity relationships, and Geographical coverage)—more than any other vendor—while RDC earned “Best-in-class” for two different capabilities (Negative news and PEPs, and Data management). The report’s RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC/AML data solutions, 2020, also pictured above, highlights the vendors’ "Completeness of Offering" and "Market Potential."

Bureau van Dijk is the publisher of Orbis, the world's leading entity database. Its Compliance Catalyst platform, powered by Orbis, helps clients streamline their KYC, AML, and onboarding activities. RDC’s KYC AML solutions combine its expansive dataset with leading-edge algorithms to provide customers with world-class customer screening capabilities.

Both Bureau van Dijk and RDC were also Category Leaders in Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Know Your Customer: Market Update and Vendor Landscape, 2019, issued by Chartis in December 2019.

Learn more about this new recognition, which adds to the growing list of awards and accolades for Moody’s Analytics.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
