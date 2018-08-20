Moody : Completes Acquisition of Omega Performance

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has completed its
acquisition of Omega Performance, a leading provider of online credit
training. Moody’s announced its intention to acquire Omega Performance,
a business unit of TwentyEighty Inc, on July 8, 2018.
Omega Performance offers a wide range of online credit training courses
to clients worldwide and serves more than 300 customers, ranging from
large global banks to local lending institutions. The acquisition will
enhance Moody’s Analytics as a worldwide market standard in credit
proficiency for financial institutions that offer consumer, small
business and corporate lending.
The acquisition of Omega Performance is not expected to have a material
impact on Moody’s 2018 financial results.
For further information
about Moody’s Analytics eLearning solutions, visit www.moodysanalytics.com/elearning-courses.
