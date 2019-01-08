Moody : Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
01/08/2019 | 07:02am EST

Earnings Release: Friday, February 15, 2019

Teleconference: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 15, 2019

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before the start of NYSE trading on Friday, February 15, 2019. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. Raymond W. McDaniel, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will jointly host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Individuals within the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1-877-400-0505. Other callers should dial +1-720-452-9084. Please dial in to the call by 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The passcode for the call is 2571998.

The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com under “Featured and Upcoming Events & Presentations”. The webcast will be available until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2019.

A replay of the teleconference will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, February 15, 2019 until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, March 16, 2019. The replay can be accessed from within the United States and Canada by dialing +1-888-203-1112. Other callers can access the replay at +1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 2571998.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-212-553-4857.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
