Moody : Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) will release its fourth quarter and full
year 2018 results before the start of NYSE trading on Friday, February
15, 2019. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor
Relations website, ir.moodys.com.
Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference on
Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its
fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. Raymond W. McDaniel, Jr.,
President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kaye, Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, will jointly host the call. Their
remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.
Individuals within the United States and Canada can access the call by
dialing +1-877-400-0505. Other callers should dial +1-720-452-9084.
Please dial in to the call by 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The passcode for
the call is 2571998.
The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide
presentation which can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations
website, ir.moodys.com
under “Featured and Upcoming Events & Presentations”. The webcast will
be available until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2019.
A replay of the teleconference will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern
Time, February 15, 2019 until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, March 16, 2019.
The replay can be accessed from within the United States and Canada by
dialing +1-888-203-1112. Other callers can access the replay at
+1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 2571998.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at
+1-212-553-4857.
ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION
Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets,
providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute
to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation
(NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which
provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and
securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software,
advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and
financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of
$4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and
maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available
at www.moodys.com.
