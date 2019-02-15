Moody : Declares Quarterly Dividend

On February 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of Moody’s Corporation
(NYSE:MCO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share
of MCO Common Stock, a 14 percent increase from the prior quarter
dividend of 44 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on March
18, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February
25, 2019.
ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION
Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets,
providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute
to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation
(NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which
provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and
securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software,
advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and
financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of
$4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,100 people worldwide and
maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available
at www.moodys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005060/en/