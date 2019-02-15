Log in
Moody : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/15/2019

On February 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share of MCO Common Stock, a 14 percent increase from the prior quarter dividend of 44 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2019.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 501 M
EBIT 2018 2 002 M
Net income 2018 1 355 M
Debt 2018 3 748 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 23,54
P/E ratio 2019 21,98
EV / Sales 2018 7,80x
EV / Sales 2019 7,50x
Capitalization 31 371 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION17.55%31 371
S&P GLOBAL INC15.26%49 144
RELX7.76%43 936
THOMSON REUTERS CORP6.17%26 408
EXPERIAN7.19%23 868
IHS MARKIT10.46%21 056
