Moody : Declares Quarterly Dividend

On February 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share of MCO Common Stock, a 14 percent increase from the prior quarter dividend of 44 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2019.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

