Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moody : KLP Selects Moody's Analytics Solution for IFRS 17 Implementation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:10am EST

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, today announced that its software has been selected by Kommunal Landspensjonskasse Mutual Insurance Company (KLP), one of Norway’s largest life insurance companies. KLP will use the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity™ for IFRS 17 solution to address the new IFRS 17 accounting framework for insurance contracts.

Designed to support the needs of actuaries, finance, and IT professionals, the RiskIntegrity solution for IFRS 17 comes with all the capabilities required for an efficient implementation of the accounting standard. Available as a software-as-a-service solution, it integrates seamlessly with an insurer’s existing infrastructure, connecting data, models, systems, and processes between actuarial and finance functions.

“The RiskIntegrity solution for IFRS 17, combined with Moody’s Analytics expertise in this area, will enable KLP to confidently meet the new financial reporting requirements under IFRS 17,” said Bjørn Rønningsbakken, Senior Vice President of Accounting at KLP. “We look forward to working with Moody’s Analytics as we make the transition from current insurance accounting frameworks to IFRS 17.”

“Our core capabilities in software, actuarial modeling, and reporting mean that we are well positioned to help firms address new, and evolving reporting standards,” said Christophe Burckbuchler, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We are delighted that KLP has selected our solution for their implementation of IFRS 17, which is a priority for insurance companies worldwide.”

This month, Moody’s Analytics won IFRS 17 Solution of the Year at the annual InsuranceERM awards.

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity solution for IFRS 17.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

About KLP

Kommunal Landspensjonskasse Gjensidig Forsikringsselskap (KLP) was established in 1949. KLP is Norway’s largest pension company. The main aspects of KLP’s public sector occupational pension scheme include:

- Membership, pension entitlements in connection with change of employer and leave of absence, applications for pensions.

- KLP is a mutual company owned by customers with the public sector occupational pensions with the Company.

- The KLP Group has total assets of NOK 745 billion and annual gross written premiums of NOK 40 billion. 1 million Norwegians have earned pension rights in KLP.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
06:10aMOODY : KLP Selects Moody's Analytics Solution for IFRS 17 Implementation
BU
02:48aMOODY : SEC Rethinks Fixes to Rating Industry
DJ
02/24MOODY : MOODYS CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/24MOODY'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20CORONAVIRUS TO SLOW ECONOMIC GROWTH : Moody's
AQ
02/20MOODY : to Webcast 2020 Investor Day
BU
02/19MOODY : 250 Firms Select the Moody's Analytics CreditLens™ Solution
BU
02/19MOODY : to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Ma..
BU
02/18MOODY : IMF Cuts Nigeria's 2020 Growth Projection to 2%
AQ
02/17MOODY : revises global GDP forecast following adverse affect of coronavirus on w..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 124 M
EBIT 2020 2 279 M
Net income 2020 1 651 M
Debt 2020 4 476 M
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2021 9,88x
Capitalization 49 977 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 276,00  $
Last Close Price 266,26  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION12.15%49 977
S&P GLOBAL INC.7.40%70 921
RELX PLC5.17%49 901
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION15.47%39 804
EXPERIAN PLC8.78%32 269
IHS MARKIT LTD.2.79%30 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group