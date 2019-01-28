Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody : Mills County State Bank Selects Moody's Analytics to Automate CECL Workflow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 09:05am EST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence and analytical tools, announced today that Mills County State Bank has selected the Moody’s Analytics Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) solution to streamline its compliance with the CECL accounting standard within its loan and investment portfolios.

The centerpiece of the Moody’s Analytics CECL solution is the ImpairmentStudio™ platform, which lets banks automate allowance calculation, analysis, reporting, and workflow. It also supports custom model development, validation, monitoring, and execution alongside a wide range of off-the-shelf loss-forecasting models.

Mills County State Bank will use the Moody’s Analytics CECL solution to significantly reduce the time required for its CECL calculations, while increasing its analytic capabilities across portfolios. Through the solution, the bank gains access to integrated economic scenarios, loss-rate and discounted-cash-flow models, audit trails, governance, and reporting capabilities, all in one package. The solution will also allow the bank to streamline process workflows by automating documentation and workflow management.

“We evaluated several other providers before choosing Moody’s Analytics; we were impressed not only with their solution but all the work they have done to integrate all of the different components needed to run our CECL calculations,” said Robert Hemsath, CEO of Mills County State Bank. “It’s incredibly convenient to have a comprehensive solution that also incorporates loan-level models, spreading functionality, and capital-planning tools, among others.”

“We are excited to have Mills County State Bank on board for our CECL solution,” said Eric Ebel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We help institutions of all sizes solve their CECL challenges, and the ImpairmentStudio platform is a particularly good fit for smaller banks and credit unions, because it has the capability to grow with them as they increase assets either organically or through mergers.”

Click here to learn more about the ImpairmentStudio solution.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

About Mills County State Bank

Mills County State Bank is based in Goldthwaite, Texas, and offers personal and commercial banking services through five locations in Central Texas. Mills County State Bank operates as a subsidiary of Goldthwaite Bancshares, Inc. and has total assets of approximately $320 million. For more information on Mills County State Bank, visit www.mcsbtexas.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
09:05aMOODY : Mills County State Bank Selects Moody's Analytics to Automate CECL Workf..
BU
02:01aMOODY : i9 Partners Selects Moody's Analytics for IFRS 9 Calculations
BU
01/24MOODY : CapX Partners Chooses Moody's Analytics to Simplify Access to Capital
BU
01/22MOODY : Lebanon insists it can honour debts despite Moody's downgrade
AQ
01/22MOODY : Khalil Says Steps Needed after Lebanon Rating Downgraded
AQ
01/22MOODY : Lebanese official says steps needed after rating downgraded
AQ
01/21MOODY : GDP growth picks up to 6.8% in 2018 fourth quarter Moody's unit
AQ
01/21FOREIGN DEBT, FALLING RESERVES POSE : Moody's
AQ
01/19MOODY'S : Economic growth to remain solid in CIS countries
AQ
01/18MOODY'S : Economic growth to remain solid in CIS countries
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 501 M
EBIT 2018 2 002 M
Net income 2018 1 355 M
Debt 2018 3 440 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 22,50
P/E ratio 2019 21,02
EV / Sales 2018 7,43x
EV / Sales 2019 7,01x
Capitalization 29 991 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION11.78%29 991
S&P GLOBAL INC11.40%47 498
RELX0.22%42 043
THOMSON REUTERS CORP2.46%25 808
EXPERIAN0.00%22 648
IHS MARKIT7.40%20 472
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.