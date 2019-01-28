Moody : Mills County State Bank Selects Moody's Analytics to Automate CECL Workflow

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence and
analytical tools, announced today that Mills County State Bank has
selected the Moody’s Analytics Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
solution to streamline its compliance with the CECL accounting standard
within its loan and investment portfolios.
The centerpiece of the Moody’s Analytics CECL solution is the
ImpairmentStudio™ platform, which lets banks automate allowance
calculation, analysis, reporting, and workflow. It also supports custom
model development, validation, monitoring, and execution alongside a
wide range of off-the-shelf loss-forecasting models.
Mills County State Bank will use the Moody’s Analytics CECL solution to
significantly reduce the time required for its CECL calculations, while
increasing its analytic capabilities across portfolios. Through the
solution, the bank gains access to integrated economic scenarios,
loss-rate and discounted-cash-flow models, audit trails, governance, and
reporting capabilities, all in one package. The solution will also allow
the bank to streamline process workflows by automating documentation and
workflow management.
“We evaluated several other providers before choosing Moody’s Analytics;
we were impressed not only with their solution but all the work they
have done to integrate all of the different components needed to run our
CECL calculations,” said Robert Hemsath, CEO of Mills County State Bank.
“It’s incredibly convenient to have a comprehensive solution that also
incorporates loan-level models, spreading functionality, and
capital-planning tools, among others.”
“We are excited to have Mills County State Bank on board for our CECL
solution,” said Eric Ebel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We
help institutions of all sizes solve their CECL challenges, and the
ImpairmentStudio platform is a particularly good fit for smaller banks
and credit unions, because it has the capability to grow with them as
they increase assets either organically or through mergers.”
Click
here to learn more about the ImpairmentStudio solution.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:
MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017,
employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence
in 42 countries.
About Mills County State Bank
Mills County State Bank is based in Goldthwaite, Texas, and offers
personal and commercial banking services through five locations in
Central Texas. Mills County State Bank operates as a subsidiary of
Goldthwaite Bancshares, Inc. and has total assets of approximately $320
million. For more information on Mills County State Bank, visit www.mcsbtexas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005115/en/