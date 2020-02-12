Log in
Moody :  Moody's Analytics Launches Discount Curve Service for IFRS 17

02/12/2020 | 07:07am EST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, today announced the launch of the Moody's Analytics Discount Curve Service for IFRS 17. This new service offers insurers a convenient, flexible, and robust solution to the significant challenge of building discount curves required to value future cash flows under IFRS 17.

To develop this solution we have built upon our expertise in financial economics, and are capitalizing on our operational infrastructure to offer a reliable and timely service that enables customers to meet demanding reporting timelines. The new service offers illiquidity-premium term structures for a range of credit classes, allowing insurers to tailor the content to the characteristics of their liabilities under valuation, such as duration, liquidity, and currency.

“Constructing discount curves for IFRS 17 presents insurers with a number of challenges,” said Christophe Burckbuchler, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “These include the selection of an appropriate methodology that provides stable and robust valuations of liabilities, and production of curves and necessary documentation to meet reporting timelines. Our new service addresses these challenges and enables insurers to accelerate their IFRS 17 project and production timelines.”

The launch of the Moody’s Analytics Discount Curve Service for IFRS 17 expands our offerings for IFRS 17, which include the RiskIntegrity™ for IFRS 17 solution and the AXIS™ actuarial system.

This month, Moody’s Analytics won IFRS 17 Solution of the Year at the annual InsuranceERM awards.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
