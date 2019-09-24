Log in
MOODY : Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List
BU
07:05aMOODY : Names Robert Fauber as Chief Operating Officer
BU
09/16MOODY : Gov't rejects credit rating
AQ
Moody : Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List

09/24/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced that it has been named to the Working Mother 100 Best Companies list for the fourth consecutive year. The list recognizes US organizations that lead in areas of advancement of women, benefits, paid parental leave and more.

“Policies that support mothers and working families are vital to maximizing the contributions of our employees and helping them be successful in their careers,” said Raymond McDaniel, President and CEO of Moody’s. “Our continued recognition in Working Mother’s Best Companies is a testament to our inclusive workplace and the ongoing success of the programs that promote a culture of empowerment at Moody’s.”

The award recognizes Moody’s focus on diversity and inclusion strategies that develop women for leadership roles, enable greater workplace flexibility and foster a workplace where all individuals can be their authentic selves. Moody’s scored particularly high for its maternity, paternity and adoption leave policies, as well as for access to and participation in its flexible work programs. This year’s study also recognizes the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Moody’s Employee Resources Groups (ERGs), including the Women’s ERG and its Working Parents Circle support network.

“Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.,” says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. “We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent.”

The 100 Best Companies are featured in the October/November issue of Working Mother and on www.workingmother.com. The full list of the 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies can be found here.

About Moody’s Corporation

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives, Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM’s mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.


© Business Wire 2019
