Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:06pm EDT

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is now offering its research and views on the credit and economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) via a dedicated website, available to the public at moodys.com/coronavirus. Updated on an ongoing basis, the site brings together insights from across the company, providing a resource for market participants to better understand the financial implications of the outbreak. The full content on the site, including access to Moody’s webinars relating to COVID-19, is available to the public free of charge.

“We recognize that during times of intense market volatility and uncertainty, comprehensive and timely information is imperative,” says Rob Fauber, Chief Operating Officer of Moody’s Corporation. “Moody’s mission is to provide trusted insights and standards that help decision makers act with confidence. To that end, we are providing access to Moody’s economic and credit resources to help our stakeholders around the world address the uncertain situation related to COVID-19.”

Moody’s has published over 100 reports and other content on the impact of COVID-19, on issuers and market sectors and geographies, including analysis from both Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics.

The following are among the many publications available on the website:

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
07:06pMOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
BU
08:16aMOODY : Two Moody's Analytics Executives Win Women in Technology and Data Awards
BU
03/05MOODY : Transforming Format of Investor Day Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03/05SPAREBANK 1 NORD NORGE : Moody's upgrades SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
AQ
03/05MOODY : Transforms Investor Day to Virtual Fireside Chat With Q&A
BU
03/05U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; labor market weathering coronavirus for now
RE
03/05MOODY : changes rating outlook for Sparebanken Vest from «Stable» to «Positive»
AQ
03/05MOODY : upgrades SpareBank 1 Østlandet
AQ
03/04U.S. services sector growth accelerates; private payrolls rise solidly
RE
03/02MOODY : Acquires RBA International, a Leader in Online Training and Certificatio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 124 M
EBIT 2020 2 279 M
Net income 2020 1 651 M
Debt 2020 4 474 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,58x
EV / Sales2021 7,96x
Capitalization 39 513 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 276,00  $
Last Close Price 210,85  $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION0.45%44 689
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.73%66 084
RELX PLC-3.07%46 340
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.98%37 009
EXPERIAN PLC2.59%30 696
IHS MARKIT LTD.-8.00%27 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group