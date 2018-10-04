Moody : PRO BTP Insurance Group Selects Moody’s Analytics Technology to Assess Impact of Market Influences on the Balance Sheet

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence,
announced today that its technology has been selected by PRO BTP
Insurance Group (PRO BTP), a non-profit, jointly managed insurer. PRO
BTP will use the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity™
Proxy Generator solution to assess the impact of economic shocks and
different asset allocations on the company’s capital position and
balance sheet.
PRO BTP, an existing client of the Moody’s Analytics Economic
Scenario Generator (ESG), has chosen the RiskIntegrity Proxy
Generator for its ability to model their complex liabilities over
multiple time-step projection horizons. By automating the creation of
proxy functions, insurers can manage hundreds of functions within a
single solution across their enterprise.
“PRO BTP’s decision to use the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity Proxy
Generator was driven by the breadth of the functionality available in a
single business solution,” said Gilles Garnier, Chief Investment Officer
at PRO BTP. “The flexibility of the solution and the automated
integration with the Moody’s Analytics ESG will allow PRO BTP to tailor
the production of proxies to their own liabilities, and will accelerate
production of the large number of simulations required.”
“We are delighted that PRO BTP has selected RiskIntegrity Proxy
Generator to address a wide range of modeling needs, including
valuation, capital calculation, and strategic asset allocation,” said
Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody’s
Analytics.
Click
here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity Proxy
Generator.
