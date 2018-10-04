Moody : PRO BTP Insurance Group Selects Moody’s Analytics Technology to Assess Impact of Market Influences on the Balance Sheet

Log in
10/04/2018 | 11:19am CEST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that its technology has been selected by PRO BTP Insurance Group (PRO BTP), a non-profit, jointly managed insurer. PRO BTP will use the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity™ Proxy Generator solution to assess the impact of economic shocks and different asset allocations on the company’s capital position and balance sheet.

PRO BTP, an existing client of the Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator (ESG), has chosen the RiskIntegrity Proxy Generator for its ability to model their complex liabilities over multiple time-step projection horizons. By automating the creation of proxy functions, insurers can manage hundreds of functions within a single solution across their enterprise.

“PRO BTP’s decision to use the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity Proxy Generator was driven by the breadth of the functionality available in a single business solution,” said Gilles Garnier, Chief Investment Officer at PRO BTP. “The flexibility of the solution and the automated integration with the Moody’s Analytics ESG will allow PRO BTP to tailor the production of proxies to their own liabilities, and will accelerate production of the large number of simulations required.”

“We are delighted that PRO BTP has selected RiskIntegrity Proxy Generator to address a wide range of modeling needs, including valuation, capital calculation, and strategic asset allocation,” said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics.

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity Proxy Generator.

About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
