Moody : Santander UK Chooses Moody’s Analytics Modeling Technology to Support its New Digital Investment Adviser Tool

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that its technology has been selected by Santander UK, one of the largest providers of mortgages and savings in the United Kingdom. Santander UK will be using the Moody’s Analytics Wealth Scenario Generator (WSG) within Santander UK’s new Digital Investment Adviser (DIA).

The Moody’s Analytics WSG is a modeling engine that provides support for financial planning and investment decision making. It provides the economic modeling required to illustrate the likely range of financial outcomes for an investment strategy and cash flow profile.

“Our decision to work with Moody’s Analytics was driven by their modeling expertise combined with their ability to meet the technology demands of our digital proposition,” said Nick Kelly, Head of Technical Product Solutions at Santander UK. “Their solution provides us with robust analysis that supports our recommendation of an appropriate investment.”

“Ensuring an investor is aware of the range of outcomes from their investment, and has information that helps them understand the risk and reward trade-off, is crucial in ensuring investment outcomes are aligned with customer needs and expectations,” said Phil Mowbray, Senior Director of Wealth and Pensions Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We are delighted to be supporting Santander UK’s innovative online advice proposition.”

In August, Santander UK selected the Moody’s Analytics Portfolio Risk Analytics (PRA) to assist with its internal governance and investment risk categorization processes.

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics WSG.

