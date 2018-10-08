Moody : Santander UK Chooses Moody’s Analytics Modeling Technology to Support its New Digital Investment Adviser Tool

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence,
announced today that its technology has been selected by Santander UK,
one of the largest providers of mortgages and savings in the United
Kingdom. Santander UK will be using the Moody’s Analytics Wealth
Scenario Generator (WSG) within Santander UK’s new Digital
Investment Adviser (DIA).
The Moody’s Analytics WSG is a modeling engine that provides support for
financial planning and investment decision making. It provides the
economic modeling required to illustrate the likely range of financial
outcomes for an investment strategy and cash flow profile.
“Our decision to work with Moody’s Analytics was driven by their
modeling expertise combined with their ability to meet the technology
demands of our digital proposition,” said Nick Kelly, Head of Technical
Product Solutions at Santander UK. “Their solution provides us with
robust analysis that supports our recommendation of an appropriate
investment.”
“Ensuring an investor is aware of the range of outcomes from their
investment, and has information that helps them understand the risk and
reward trade-off, is crucial in ensuring investment outcomes are aligned
with customer needs and expectations,” said Phil Mowbray, Senior
Director of Wealth and Pensions Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We are
delighted to be supporting Santander UK’s innovative online advice
proposition.”
In
August, Santander UK selected the Moody’s Analytics Portfolio
Risk Analytics (PRA) to assist with its internal governance and
investment risk categorization processes.
Click
here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics WSG.
