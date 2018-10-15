Moody : and Reis Announce Successful Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Shares of Reis

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIS) announce
today that Moody’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Moody’s Analytics Maryland
Corp., successfully completed the previously announced tender offer to
purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of
Reis at a purchase price of $23.00 per share, net to the seller in cash,
without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.
The tender offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October
12, 2018. The depositary for the tender offer has advised that as of the
expiration of the tender offer, a total of 9,800,276 shares of common
stock of Reis were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the
tender offer (excluding shares with respect to which notices of
guaranteed delivery were delivered) representing approximately 84.7% of
Reis’s outstanding shares of common stock. All of such shares have been
accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer.
As a result of the tender offer, Moody’s now indirectly owns a
sufficient number of shares in Reis to complete a “short-form” merger
under applicable Maryland law without stockholder approval. Upon
completion of the merger, all outstanding shares of common stock of Reis
other than shares held by Moody’s, Moody’s Analytics Maryland Corp.,
Reis, or any of their respective wholly-owned subsidiaries will be
canceled and converted into the right to receive $23 per share in cash
without interest thereon and less any applicable withholding taxes.
Moody’s expects to complete the merger later today. In addition, in
connection with the merger, the common stock of Reis will cease to be
traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market.
ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION
Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets,
providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute
to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation
(NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which
provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and
securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software,
advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and
financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of
$4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and
maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available
at www.moodys.com.
ABOUT REIS
Reis provides commercial real estate (“CRE”) market information and
analytical tools to real estate professionals. Reis maintains a
proprietary database of information on all commercial properties in
metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. This
information is used by CRE investors, lenders and other professionals to
make informed buying, selling and financing decisions. In addition, Reis
data is used by debt and equity investors to assess, quantify and manage
the risks of default and loss associated with individual mortgages,
properties, portfolios and real estate backed securities. Reis currently
provides its information services to many of the nation’s leading
lending institutions, equity investors, brokers and appraisers.
For more information regarding Reis’s products and services, visit www.reis.com and www.reisreports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005308/en/