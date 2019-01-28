Log in
Moody : i9 Partners Selects Moody's Analytics for IFRS 9 Calculations

01/28/2019 | 02:01am EST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence and analytical tools, announced today that Johannesburg-based accounting advisory firm i9 Partners has selected the Moody’s Analytics ImpairmentCalc™ solution to provide their clients with expected credit loss (ECL) calculations in accordance with the IFRS 9 accounting standards.

The ImpairmentCalc solution is a modular, flexible, and comprehensive platform that incorporates internal credit risk measures and runs multiple macroeconomic scenarios simultaneously to produce repeatable, auditable, and transparent forward-looking loss allowances.

“The breadth of macroeconomic data provided by Moody’s Analytics allows us to apply credible forward-looking scenarios for clients without the need for massive data samples,” said Laurence Milner, Co-founder and Director of i9 Partners. “Their expertise, experience, and reputation were also very important to us in selecting a provider; our clients can always rest assured that best practices in credit measurement are being applied.”

Chartis Research recently awarded Moody’s Analytics the IFRS 9 Category Winner award in its 2019 RiskTech100® rankings of risk and compliance technology providers.

“We look forward to working with i9 Partners to provide IFRS 9 ECL calculations to their clients across South Africa,” said Deepak Parmani, Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We are delighted that they can leverage our experience in global markets to help their clients meet IFRS 9 requirements.”

Click here to learn more about the ImpairmentCalc solution.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

About i9 Partners

i9 Partners provides ECL calculations for IFRS 9 through the use of leading tools and credit intelligence. We cover all classes of financial assets with solutions for auditors, smaller companies to large corporates, public sector entities and smaller financial institutions. For more information about i9 Partners, visit www.i9partners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
