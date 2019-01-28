Moody : i9 Partners Selects Moody's Analytics for IFRS 9 Calculations

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence and
analytical tools, announced today that Johannesburg-based accounting
advisory firm i9 Partners has selected the Moody’s Analytics
ImpairmentCalc™ solution to provide their clients with expected credit
loss (ECL) calculations in accordance with the IFRS 9 accounting
standards.
The ImpairmentCalc solution is a modular, flexible, and comprehensive
platform that incorporates internal credit risk measures and runs
multiple macroeconomic scenarios simultaneously to produce repeatable,
auditable, and transparent forward-looking loss allowances.
“The breadth of macroeconomic data provided by Moody’s Analytics allows
us to apply credible forward-looking scenarios for clients without the
need for massive data samples,” said Laurence Milner, Co-founder and
Director of i9 Partners. “Their expertise, experience, and reputation
were also very important to us in selecting a provider; our clients can
always rest assured that best practices in credit measurement are being
applied.”
Chartis Research recently awarded Moody’s Analytics the IFRS
9 Category Winner award in its 2019 RiskTech100® rankings of risk
and compliance technology providers.
“We look forward to working with i9 Partners to provide IFRS 9 ECL
calculations to their clients across South Africa,” said Deepak Parmani,
Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We are delighted that they can leverage
our experience in global markets to help their clients meet IFRS 9
requirements.”
Click
here to learn more about the ImpairmentCalc solution.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:
MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017,
employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence
in 42 countries.
About i9 Partners
i9 Partners provides ECL calculations for IFRS 9 through the use of
leading tools and credit intelligence. We cover all classes of financial
assets with solutions for auditors, smaller companies to large
corporates, public sector entities and smaller financial institutions.
For more information about i9 Partners, visit www.i9partners.com.
