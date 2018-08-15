Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION
Moody’s Analytics : Expands Insurance Actuarial Modeling Team in Asia-Pacific

08/15/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, today announced a series of appointments in its Hong Kong office, expanding the team focused on insurance modeling and analytics across the Asia-Pacific region.

Andrew Waters, Senior Director, will lead our market strategy and business expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, where Moody’s Analytics has 12 offices. He is moving from the Moody’s Analytics London office.

Shar Choi, Director, will be focused on actuarial modeling solutions in the region. She joins Moody’s Analytics from PwC Boston, where she led its modeling team for Life Actuarial Services. In her new role, Shar will be applying her extensive experience to guide insurers on how modeling can be done more effectively and efficiently.

Fred Pan, Director, will lead actuarial client support activities in the Asia-Pacific region. He is moving from the Moody’s Analytics Toronto office.

Ramla Kacem, Associate Director, will engage with insurers on our IFRS 17 proposition. Ramla has extensive experience with regulatory compliance solutions, having spent time implementing them in Europe for Solvency II, and more recently in Asia out of our Singapore office.

“We are committed to helping insurers in the Asia-Pacific region improve their risk management strategy and execution,” said Andy Frepp, General Manager Enterprise Risk Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “These appointments will enable us to serve more clients in the region with advanced actuarial modeling and analytics solutions and support.”

“We are building on our already strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region,” added Andrew Waters. “These appointments expand our ability to support insurers with the many challenges they face today, such as IFRS 17, ALM, and risk-based capital regimes. We look forward to helping them better understand and manage their risk and actuarial activities.”

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics AXIS™ actuarial system, the RiskIntegrity™ IFRS 17 solution, and other insurance solutions.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
