Moody’s Analytics : Expands Insurance Actuarial Modeling Team in Asia-Pacific

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, today
announced a series of appointments in its Hong Kong office, expanding
the team focused on insurance modeling and analytics across the
Asia-Pacific region.
Andrew Waters, Senior Director, will lead our market strategy and
business expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, where Moody’s Analytics
has 12 offices. He is moving from the Moody’s Analytics London office.
Shar Choi, Director, will be focused on actuarial modeling solutions in
the region. She joins Moody’s Analytics from PwC Boston, where she led
its modeling team for Life Actuarial Services. In her new role, Shar
will be applying her extensive experience to guide insurers on how
modeling can be done more effectively and efficiently.
Fred Pan, Director, will lead actuarial client support activities in the
Asia-Pacific region. He is moving from the Moody’s Analytics Toronto
office.
Ramla Kacem, Associate Director, will engage with insurers on our IFRS
17 proposition. Ramla has extensive experience with regulatory
compliance solutions, having spent time implementing them in Europe for
Solvency II, and more recently in Asia out of our Singapore office.
“We are committed to helping insurers in the Asia-Pacific region improve
their risk management strategy and execution,” said Andy Frepp, General
Manager Enterprise Risk Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “These
appointments will enable us to serve more clients in the region with
advanced actuarial modeling and analytics solutions and support.”
“We are building on our already strong presence in the Asia-Pacific
region,” added Andrew Waters. “These appointments expand our ability to
support insurers with the many challenges they face today, such as IFRS
17, ALM, and risk-based capital regimes. We look forward to helping them
better understand and manage their risk and actuarial activities.”
