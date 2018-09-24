Moody’s Analytics : Strengthens the CreditLens™ Platform

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, is
pleased to announce new enhancements to the CreditLens™
platform. Built on the latest cloud-based technology, the CreditLens
platform is a credit lifecycle management solution that helps financial
institutions digitally transform their commercial credit processes to
make better and faster credit decisions.
A wealth of new capabilities are now available through the platform.
Users of the Moody’s Analytics CreditEdge™
solution can now view the expected default frequency (EDF) measures for
public companies seamlessly in the CreditLens platform. This new feature
puts public entity data at clients’ fingertips and lets them make the
most out of that data during their risk analysis. An earlier integration
with our RiskCalc™
solution allows users of that tool to view private entity data,
including probability of default and EDF measures, directly from within
the CreditLens platform.
Understanding and managing single relationship limits and exposures
remains a vital part of the credit assessment process. The CreditLens
platform is now equipped with an in-memory calculation engine to
aggregate and present the limits and exposures of borrower group
hierarchies – and their corresponding complex deal structures. This
functionality lets clients get a full view of how their exposures match
up against their limits and their secured positions, leading to more
informed credit decisions, and better risk management.
“The CreditLens platform is helping our clients make higher-quality
loans, more efficiently,” said Elaine Wong, Head of Credit Assessment
and Origination solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We are continuously
exploring new technologies and uncovering new domains, and integrating
them into this platform. It is powering our clients’ digital
transformations for credit management and allowing them to serve their
customers better.”
Lenders are increasingly looking to cloud-based solutions to achieve key
business goals. The CreditLens platform enhances lenders’ credit
management while helping them reduce costs and operate more efficiently.
The platform is flexible and configurable, with our industry-leading
spreading technology as its foundation.
We recently published a whitepaper on what to look for when comparing
cloud-based solutions. Cloud-Based
Credit Origination Solutions are Not all the Same examined
key questions institutions should consider during the evaluation process.
We also presented a webinar in which Moody’s Analytics experts explored
different deployment options, data accessibility, integration with
existing systems, and more. Click
here to watch the webinar.
The CreditLens platform contributed to our taking the top
position in Technology Solutions for Credit Risk 2.0 2018, a
Chartis Research report comparing 19 vendors of credit risk (banking
book) solutions. We were also named Technology
Vendor of the Year in the 2018 Risk Awards.
Click
here to learn more about the CreditLens solution.
