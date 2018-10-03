Moody’s Analytics : Wins Four Categories in Asia Risk Technology Rankings

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won four categories in the 2018 Asia Risk Technology Rankings. Building on last year’s three-win performance by Moody’s Analytics, the company topped the IFRS 9, Asset & Liability Management, Regulatory Capital Calculation and Management, and Economic Capital Calculation and Management categories in this year’s annual rankings.

For the second year in a row, readers of Asia Risk selected Moody’s Analytics for the top spot in the IFRS 9 category. This recognition reflects the company’s ability in helping clients prepare to comply with the new accounting standard. Whether firms need better data, new forward-looking models, economic forecasting, end-to-end process management tools, advisory services, or a combination of all these elements, Moody’s Analytics can tailor solutions to meet our clients’ unique business needs.

Asia Risk readers, also ranked Moody’s Analytics first in the Asset & Liability Management (ALM) category on the strength of the Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™ solution. The award-winning solution offers integrated enterprise ALM, funds transfer pricing (FTP), liquidity risk management, and business and regulatory reporting. This is all presented in a single unified solution with a common data source and a single engine strategy.

The RiskAuthority™ platform earned Moody’s Analytics first place in the Regulatory Capital Calculation and Management category. Banks use RiskAuthority software to calculate, consolidate, and report on credit, market, operational, concentration, and liquidity risk. Banks also rely on RiskAuthority software to calculate capital, leverage, and liquidity ratios quickly and accurately in order to meet Basel directives and national regulatory requirements.

Moody’s Analytics RiskFrontier™ software secured the top spot for Economic Capital Calculation and Management with its portfolio management reporting capabilities. Financial institutions globally use RiskFrontier for portfolio management, valuation, capital optimization, risk-based pricing, and performance management. It enables users to determine the appropriate level of economic capital, and allows for granular analysis of a portfolio’s credit risk drivers.

“We are delighted to be recognized again as a leading provider of risk and capital management solutions by the readers of Asia Risk,” said Shailendra Jain, General Manager at Moody’s Analytics. “We continue to work closely with our clients across the Asia-Pacific region to deliver award-winning solutions that support their risk management and regulatory reporting requirements.”

During the past year, Chartis Research has named Moody’s Analytics a category leader among 12 balance sheet management vendors, as well as a category leader among 15 IFRS 9 solution vendors.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

