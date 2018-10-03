Moody’s Analytics : Wins Four Categories in Asia Risk Technology Rankings

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won
four categories in the 2018 Asia Risk Technology Rankings.
Building on last year’s three-win performance by Moody’s Analytics, the
company topped the IFRS 9, Asset & Liability Management, Regulatory
Capital Calculation and Management, and Economic Capital Calculation and
Management categories in this year’s annual rankings.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005841/en/
For the second year in a row, readers of Asia Risk selected
Moody’s Analytics for the top spot in the IFRS
9 category. This recognition reflects the company’s ability in
helping clients prepare to comply with the new accounting standard.
Whether firms need better data, new forward-looking models, economic
forecasting, end-to-end process management tools, advisory services, or
a combination of all these elements, Moody’s Analytics can tailor
solutions to meet our clients’ unique business needs.
Asia Risk readers, also ranked Moody’s Analytics first in the
Asset & Liability Management (ALM) category on the strength of the
Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™
solution. The award-winning solution offers integrated enterprise ALM,
funds transfer pricing (FTP), liquidity risk management, and business
and regulatory reporting. This is all presented in a single unified
solution with a common data source and a single engine strategy.
The RiskAuthority™
platform earned Moody’s Analytics first place in the Regulatory Capital
Calculation and Management category. Banks use RiskAuthority software to
calculate, consolidate, and report on credit, market, operational,
concentration, and liquidity risk. Banks also rely on RiskAuthority
software to calculate capital, leverage, and liquidity ratios quickly
and accurately in order to meet Basel directives and national regulatory
requirements.
Moody’s Analytics RiskFrontier™
software secured the top spot for Economic Capital Calculation and
Management with its portfolio management reporting capabilities.
Financial institutions globally use RiskFrontier for portfolio
management, valuation, capital optimization, risk-based pricing, and
performance management. It enables users to determine the appropriate
level of economic capital, and allows for granular analysis of a
portfolio’s credit risk drivers.
“We are delighted to be recognized again as a leading provider of risk
and capital management solutions by the readers of Asia Risk,”
said Shailendra Jain, General Manager at Moody’s Analytics. “We continue
to work closely with our clients across the Asia-Pacific region to
deliver award-winning solutions that support their risk management and
regulatory reporting requirements.”
These wins add to the growing list of industry awards
won by Moody’s Analytics.
During the past year, Chartis Research has named Moody’s Analytics a
category leader among 12 balance
sheet management vendors, as well as a category leader among 15 IFRS
9 solution vendors.
Click
here for more information about the 2018 Asia Risk Technology
Rankings.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).
Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs
approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42
countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005841/en/