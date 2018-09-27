Moody’s Analytics : and SUMMiT Actuaries & Consultants Inc. Announce a Joint Collaboration to Offer IFRS 17 and K-ICS Insurance Solutions in Korea

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, and
SUMMiT Actuaries & Consultants Inc. have signed a formal partnership to
provide insurers in Korea with actuarial consulting services and risk
management software.
As part of this collaboration, SUMMiT, a leading actuarial consulting
firm, is joining the Moody’s
Analytics PartnerAlliance Program and will develop an International
Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 and Korea Insurance Capital
Standard (K-ICS) practice around the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity™
IFRS 17 solution.
Through this partnership, Moody’s Analytics will provide insurance
clients of both firms with software and services that enable insurers to
meet the new IFRS 17 and K-ICS reporting standards. Moody’s Analytics
will also offer solutions to support insurers’ risk management and
modeling activities, including the award-winning Economic
Scenario Generator (ESG).
“By working with SUMMiT, we will bring added value and expertise to our
customers in the region,” said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of
Insurance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “SUMMiT’s consultancy
expertise complements the Moody’s Analytics suite of insurance
solutions, which is adaptable to meet the local requirements of Korean
insurers.”
“SUMMiT has been delivering actuarial expertise to Korean insurance
companies since 2000,” said Jason Park, Managing Director at SUMMiT
Actuaries & Consultants Inc. “We are confident that this partnership
will benefit clients and Korean insurers by providing a combination of
valuable advisory services, insight, and industry-leading software
capabilities.”
Click
here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics IFRS 17 solution.
This alliance is non-exclusive, and both companies remain independent to
collaborate with other parties in the best interest of clients.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).
Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs
approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42
countries.
About SUMMiT Actuaries & Consultants Inc.
With over 18 years of experience, SUMMiT is a leading provider of
insurance actuarial services in Korea. SUMMiT has grown beyond pure
actuarial consultancy and also offers a comprehensive range of services
to the financial industry, including business strategy, system
implementation and renovating standard of practice. For more
information, visit www.summitanc.co.kr.
