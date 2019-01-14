Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION
Moody's Analytics : Appoints Dr. Steve Cochrane as Chief Asia-Pacific Economist

01/14/2019

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Steve Cochrane as its Chief Asia-Pacific Economist. In this new role, based in Singapore, Steve is responsible for leading the expansion of economic forecasting and advisory services from Moody’s Analytics across Asia. Steve oversees the development of the Moody’s Analytics international, national and subnational forecast models and their application to serve banks, governments, and corporates across the region.

Dr. Steve Cochrane, Chief APAC Economist, Moody's Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to return to living in the Asia-Pacific region, having spent seven years living in Indonesia and the Philippines earlier in my career,” said Dr. Cochrane. “I look forward to helping organizations in the region navigate the increasingly complex economic landscape. While there is increased volatility arising from shifts in interest rates and trade policy, the region is in a good position to withstand these headwinds.”

Steve leads a team of economists in research efforts focused on near-term economic risks to Asia-Pacific economies including the potential impact of tariffs; exposure to international capital flows and interest rate shifts; and rising debt loads of households, corporates, and governments. In his most recent piece, Some Rising Pressure Points in Global Debt, Steve explores risks that shifting patterns of household debt bring to several Asia-Pacific countries. He notes that “while not all Asia-Pacific countries face risks from high or rising household credit, an interest rate shock or an economic shock would likely be felt the most in South Korea, Malaysia, China, or Thailand.”

Steve’s recent research on Asian economies includes:

At a Crossroads: China Taps the Accelerator

Pride and Protectionism: U.S. Trade Policy and Its Impact on Asia

Moody’s Analytics Asia Deep Downturn Scenario

Before taking on the role of Chief Asia-Pacific Economist, Steve spent 25 years managing the economic research and forecasting activities of teams of economists in the United States. Steve has been leading teams of economists at Moody’s Analytics for 10 years, during which time he directed consulting projects to help clients understand the effect of regional economic developments on their business under different economic scenarios.

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist of Moody’s Analytics, said, “Steve brings a wealth of expertise to this role after building our Regional Economic Forecasting team in the US. It is a pleasure to partner with him in this new capacity.”

Steve holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and is a Penn Institute for Urban Research Scholar. He also holds master's degree from the University of Colorado at Denver and a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Davis.

Click here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics economic solutions.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.


