Moody's Analytics : Appoints Dr. Steve Cochrane as Chief Asia-Pacific Economist

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Steve
Cochrane as its Chief Asia-Pacific Economist. In this new role, based in
Singapore, Steve is responsible for leading the expansion of economic
forecasting and advisory services from Moody’s Analytics across Asia.
Steve oversees the development of the Moody’s Analytics international,
national and subnational forecast models and their application to
serve banks, governments, and corporates across the region.
“I am thrilled to return to living in the Asia-Pacific region, having
spent seven years living in Indonesia and the Philippines earlier in my
career,” said Dr. Cochrane. “I look forward to helping organizations in
the region navigate the increasingly complex economic landscape. While
there is increased volatility arising from shifts in interest rates and
trade policy, the region is in a good position to withstand these
headwinds.”
Steve leads a team of economists in research efforts focused on
near-term economic risks to Asia-Pacific economies including the
potential impact of tariffs; exposure to international capital flows and
interest rate shifts; and rising debt loads of households, corporates,
and governments. In his most recent piece, Some
Rising Pressure Points in Global Debt, Steve explores risks that
shifting patterns of household debt bring to several Asia-Pacific
countries. He notes that “while not all Asia-Pacific countries face
risks from high or rising household credit, an interest rate shock or an
economic shock would likely be felt the most in South Korea, Malaysia,
China, or Thailand.”
Steve’s recent research on Asian economies includes:
• At
a Crossroads: China Taps the Accelerator
• Pride
and Protectionism: U.S. Trade Policy and Its Impact on Asia
• Moody’s
Analytics Asia Deep Downturn Scenario
Before taking on the role of Chief Asia-Pacific Economist, Steve spent
25 years managing the economic research and forecasting activities of
teams of economists in the United States. Steve has been leading teams
of economists at Moody’s Analytics for 10 years, during which time he
directed consulting projects to help clients understand the effect of
regional economic developments on their business under different
economic scenarios.
Mark Zandi, Chief Economist of Moody’s Analytics, said, “Steve brings a
wealth of expertise to this role after building our Regional Economic
Forecasting team in the US. It is a pleasure to partner with him in this
new capacity.”
Steve holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and is a Penn
Institute for Urban Research Scholar. He also holds master's degree from
the University of Colorado at Denver and a bachelor's degree from the
University of California at Davis.
