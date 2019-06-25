Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
Moody's Analytics : CreditLens™ Solution Adopted by Over 100 Firms

06/25/2019

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that the CreditLens credit-lifecycle-management solution has been adopted by over 100 firms since its launch.

Built on the latest cloud-based technology, the CreditLens platform helps businesses digitally transform their commercial credit processes to make faster and better-informed decisions. The platform uses the latest AI and machine learning technology to facilitate process automation, and help clients improve efficiency, reduce errors, and streamline workflows.

"We are honored that our clients have embraced the CreditLens solution and enabled us to reach this milestone,” said Annie Choi, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our goal is to provide the best credit lifecycle management solution in the market, informed by our award-winning proprietary data, and enabled by the modern technologies our clients want to use.”

“Technological innovation is accelerating at a rapid pace, creating opportunities for lenders of all types and sizes to make their credit decisioning and monitoring processes more efficient,” added Managing Director Elaine Wong. “We are delighted that more than 100 firms to date have chosen the CreditLens solution to improve their credit lifecycle management capabilities, and look forward to helping them achieve their productivity milestones as well.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
