Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody's Analytics : Enhances Bank Lending Solutions to Expedite Small Business Access to PPP Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Moody’s Analytics announced today that it has enhanced its credit decisioning solutions to help streamline borrowing by small businesses under the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) administered by the Small Business Association (SBA).

“We understand the financial stress small businesses are facing, and have enhanced our lending solutions to help banks extend credit more quickly in response to the coronavirus challenge,” said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics.

Under the CARES Act, small business owners can apply for government-backed loans through their banks. Moody’s Analytics has updated its solutions that streamline and automate online loan applications and credit decisions to help banks provide small businesses with more timely access to funding.

The new capabilities can help banks conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, manage lending workflow, capture information consistently, and assess the credit position of their business borrowers. After a PPP loan is underwritten, lenders, guarantors, and other stakeholders can monitor loan performance and analyze aggregate trends.

Starting today, these enhancements will be made available to banks across the United States, including the hundreds of financial institutions already using Moody’s Analytics solutions. As more information about the SBA and PPP requirements is released, we will continue to adapt our solutions accordingly. Over the next few days, we will be hosting training sessions; dates and times will be posted here.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
01:30pMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Enhances Bank Lending Solutions to Expedite Small Business A..
BU
04/01SL AMONG COUNTRIES VULNERABLE TO CON : Moody's
AQ
03/30MOODY : Govt's Response to Rating Action of Moody's Investors Service
AQ
03/26MOODY : Provides $1 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Relief
BU
03/26SOFTBANK : Dumps Moody's Over Rating
DJ
03/25MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25Amazon's Bezos, Other CEOs Sold Their Shares Just In Time -- WSJ
DJ
03/25MOODY : Bond Downgrades Begin Amid Economy's Freeze
DJ
03/25MOODY'S CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
03/24Bezos, Other Corporate Executives Sold Shares Just in Time
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 998 M
EBIT 2020 2 225 M
Net income 2020 1 594 M
Debt 2020 4 509 M
Yield 2020 1,16%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,65x
EV / Sales2021 8,00x
Capitalization 38 700 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 245,08  $
Last Close Price 206,72  $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-12.93%39 594
S&P GLOBAL INC.-11.61%58 982
RELX PLC-14.04%41 517
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.81%33 485
EXPERIAN PLC-14.19%25 231
MSCI, INC.11.16%24 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group