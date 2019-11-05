Log in
Moody's Analytics : Enhances the REIS Network with Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners

0
11/05/2019 | 08:34am EST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, is pleased to announce the addition of Enriched Data’s commercial real estate (CRE) database and valuation tools, as well as Retail MarketPoint’s retail site analytics to the REIS Network (“the Network”), its CRE search platform. These additions expand the Network’s commercial property data and bring its customers functionality focused on the retail market.

Keith Berry, Head of the Moody’s Analytics Accelerator, said, “we look forward to collaborating with Enriched Data and Retail MarketPoint to broaden the REIS Network’s capabilities in commercial and retail real estate analytics. With these data partnerships we underscore our commitment to building a truly comprehensive and modern resource for real estate professionals, with functionality that can be customized to each customer’s needs.”

Enriched Data provides subscribers with 27 million commercial property records, enhanced with crowdsourced data, in addition to Applications – valuation tools that allow users to gain more insight into their properties. Enriched Data’s national database and property comparables are utilized by industry professionals to complete thousands of valuation assignments annually. “I am very pleased that Enriched Data is joining the REIS Network,” said Patrick O’Connor, Chairman of Enriched Data. “I am particularly excited that as part of the Network, more CRE professionals will be able to access and contribute to our data, helping us to create even more valuable solutions for our customers.”

Retail MarketPoint’s proprietary BrandScore™ scoring system, powered by AI-based technology, allows CRE professionals to evaluate locations in the US for any retail brand or concept, enabling easy comparison through robust analytics. BrandScore™ is available for any property within 1 million retail districts across the US, with data across 3,000 retail and restaurant brands and 50 thousand retail centers. “Our BrandScore™ analytic and mapping platform is optimized for search, so the fit within the REIS Network is seamless,” said John Rafferty, CEO at Retail MarketPoint. “We look forward to being part of the REIS Network community and working with Moody’s Analytics to help our customers—developers, retailers, investors—make informed decisions.”

Click here to learn more about these powerful new additions to the REIS Network.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
