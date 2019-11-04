Moody's Analytics : Explores the Future of Climate Risk, CRE, and More at 2019 Summit

Climate risk, the future of commercial real estate, business transformation, and the power of peer learning are among the topics that will be covered at the 2019 Moody’s Analytics Summit, taking place this week in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This 15th occurrence of our flagship event brings together professionals from across the financial, corporate, and governmental sectors to learn from Moody’s Analytics and industry experts as well as their peers. The event’s keynote presentations, together with more than 30 interactive breakout sessions, will give attendees critical insights that they can apply to their key challenges.

“As our clients’ needs evolve, the Summit evolves with them,” said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “Each year, our clients attend this event to be part of a vibrant community where practitioners learn from each other, and from our experts. They form connections and gain insights that benefit their organizations and help them make better, faster decisions long after our event has ended.”

Climate risk is an increasingly important global topic. Moody’s Corporation recently acquired a majority stake in Vigeo Eiris and Four Twenty Seven as it enhances its growing portfolio of risk assessment and thought leadership capabilities related to climate risk. Jing Zhang, Moody’s Analytics Global Head of Research and Modeling, and Frank Freitas, Chief Development Officer at Four Twenty Seven, will deliver a keynote address on climate risk. Another session will feature Moody’s Analytics Deputy Chief Economist Cris deRitis discussing the risk management impact of climate change and environmental, social, and governance risk.

There are significant risks, and opportunities, in the commercial real estate (CRE) space. To meet the growing interest in this topic, there are several CRE-focused sessions at this year’s Summit. Attendees will learn how data and technology are improving CRE lending and investment decisions, and will have an opportunity to explore the REIS Network, our CRE search platform.

Keith Berry, Head of the Moody's Analytics Accelerator, and Dan Flaningan, Chief Strategy Officer at Bremer Financial Corp., will investigate what digital business transformation means in practical terms. Their discussion will cover goal setting, changes in hiring and required skills, and internal and external rebranding, among other implications.

New at this year’s Summit are a series of peer discussions designed to harness the power of attendees’ diverse perspectives. These sessions will allow participants to learn from the unique—and shared—experiences of their fellow professionals.

Click here to learn how Moody’s Analytics can help your organization.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005920/en/