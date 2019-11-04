Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody's Analytics : Explores the Future of Climate Risk, CRE, and More at 2019 Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Climate risk, the future of commercial real estate, business transformation, and the power of peer learning are among the topics that will be covered at the 2019 Moody’s Analytics Summit, taking place this week in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This 15th occurrence of our flagship event brings together professionals from across the financial, corporate, and governmental sectors to learn from Moody’s Analytics and industry experts as well as their peers. The event’s keynote presentations, together with more than 30 interactive breakout sessions, will give attendees critical insights that they can apply to their key challenges.

“As our clients’ needs evolve, the Summit evolves with them,” said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “Each year, our clients attend this event to be part of a vibrant community where practitioners learn from each other, and from our experts. They form connections and gain insights that benefit their organizations and help them make better, faster decisions long after our event has ended.”

Climate risk is an increasingly important global topic. Moody’s Corporation recently acquired a majority stake in Vigeo Eiris and Four Twenty Seven as it enhances its growing portfolio of risk assessment and thought leadership capabilities related to climate risk. Jing Zhang, Moody’s Analytics Global Head of Research and Modeling, and Frank Freitas, Chief Development Officer at Four Twenty Seven, will deliver a keynote address on climate risk. Another session will feature Moody’s Analytics Deputy Chief Economist Cris deRitis discussing the risk management impact of climate change and environmental, social, and governance risk.

There are significant risks, and opportunities, in the commercial real estate (CRE) space. To meet the growing interest in this topic, there are several CRE-focused sessions at this year’s Summit. Attendees will learn how data and technology are improving CRE lending and investment decisions, and will have an opportunity to explore the REIS Network, our CRE search platform.

Keith Berry, Head of the Moody's Analytics Accelerator, and Dan Flaningan, Chief Strategy Officer at Bremer Financial Corp., will investigate what digital business transformation means in practical terms. Their discussion will cover goal setting, changes in hiring and required skills, and internal and external rebranding, among other implications.

New at this year’s Summit are a series of peer discussions designed to harness the power of attendees’ diverse perspectives. These sessions will allow participants to learn from the unique—and shared—experiences of their fellow professionals.

Click here to learn how Moody’s Analytics can help your organization.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
03:29pMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Explores the Future of Climate Risk, CRE, and More at 2019 S..
BU
08:11aMOODY : Reprieve for Rand as Nation Dodges 'Junk' Status Rating
AQ
07:03aMOODY : Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
BU
11/02MOODY : wants New York to raise tolls on Thruway
AQ
11/01MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Launches Credit Sentiment Score™ Solution
BU
11/01MOODY : MOODYS CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
10/31MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Launches Regulatory Reporting-as-a-Service Solution For Bank..
BU
10/30MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
10/30MOODY'S : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30MOODY : Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 765 M
EBIT 2019 2 045 M
Net income 2019 1 401 M
Debt 2019 4 252 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 8,97x
Capitalization 41 620 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 222,79  $
Last Close Price 220,50  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION57.46%41 620
S&P GLOBAL INC.52.29%63 251
RELX15.00%46 499
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION34.72%33 849
EXPERIAN PLC27.03%28 173
MSCI66.80%20 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group