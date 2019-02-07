Moody's Analytics : Introduces Commercial Location Score for Commercial Real Estate

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to introduce Commercial Location Score, an advanced quantitative solution for evaluating commercial real estate (CRE), now with data from REIS, Inc., a Moody’s Analytics company.

Commercial Location Score allows CRE investors, lenders, and developers to evaluate the suitability of over 7.2 million commercially-zoned parcels in the United States. It computes a numerical score for each parcel, which can be used to complement existing site risk and investment assessment analyses. The score lets users compare parcels across the United States and within the MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) or region through relative percentage rankings.

Keith Berry, Executive Director of the Moody’s Analytics Accelerator, which leverages emerging technologies to develop new solutions, said, “Commercial Location Score pairs traditional and alternative data with our robust modeling capabilities to deliver a reliable scoring standard. This tool is a cornerstone in the expansion of the Moody’s Analytics Commercial Real Estate data and analytics offering, and underscores our commitment to helping CRE market participants make better, faster decisions.”

Commercial Location Score evaluates a parcel’s suitability for five commercial property asset classes (office, retail, multi-family housing, industrial, and hotel) independent of the parcel’s current utilization. It calculates component factor scores including business vitality, economic prosperity, amenity, spatial demand, transportation, and safety. Users can also navigate the tool’s map interface to hone in on a particular data set for a more granular view of a parcel’s underlying factor scores.

Commercial Location Score is part of the Moody’s Analytics Real Estate Information Services (REIS) Network, an ecosystem of connected applications which provides market participants access to CRE solutions for property research, investment, and risk management.

