Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody's Analytics : Introduces Commercial Location Score for Commercial Real Estate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:38pm EST

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to introduce Commercial Location Score, an advanced quantitative solution for evaluating commercial real estate (CRE), now with data from REIS, Inc., a Moody’s Analytics company.

Commercial Location Score allows CRE investors, lenders, and developers to evaluate the suitability of over 7.2 million commercially-zoned parcels in the United States. It computes a numerical score for each parcel, which can be used to complement existing site risk and investment assessment analyses. The score lets users compare parcels across the United States and within the MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) or region through relative percentage rankings.

Keith Berry, Executive Director of the Moody’s Analytics Accelerator, which leverages emerging technologies to develop new solutions, said, “Commercial Location Score pairs traditional and alternative data with our robust modeling capabilities to deliver a reliable scoring standard. This tool is a cornerstone in the expansion of the Moody’s Analytics Commercial Real Estate data and analytics offering, and underscores our commitment to helping CRE market participants make better, faster decisions.”

Commercial Location Score evaluates a parcel’s suitability for five commercial property asset classes (office, retail, multi-family housing, industrial, and hotel) independent of the parcel’s current utilization. It calculates component factor scores including business vitality, economic prosperity, amenity, spatial demand, transportation, and safety. Users can also navigate the tool’s map interface to hone in on a particular data set for a more granular view of a parcel’s underlying factor scores.

Commercial Location Score is part of the Moody’s Analytics Real Estate Information Services (REIS) Network, an ecosystem of connected applications which provides market participants access to CRE solutions for property research, investment, and risk management.

Click here to learn more about Commercial Location Score.

Click here to learn about the Moody’s Analytics REIS Network.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
02:38pMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Introduces Commercial Location Score for Commercial Real Est..
BU
02/06MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Three InsuranceERM Awards
BU
02/06PROSPECT CAPITAL : Receives Investment Grade Issuer Rating From Moody's Investor..
AQ
02/05MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Introduces Real Estate Information Services Network for Comm..
BU
02/05MOODY : #39;s downgrades Bharti Airtel credit rating to Ba1
AQ
02/04MOODY : Moodys Corporation Delegation Visits State Council
AQ
02/02FISCAL DEFICIT LIKELY TO SOAR TO 6 P : Moody
AQ
02/01EU and UK markets watchdogs agree pacts in case of no deal Brexit
RE
02/01MOODY : terms mini-budget positive for export sectors
AQ
02/01MINI-BUDGET TO HELP NARROW PAKISTAN' : Moody's
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 501 M
EBIT 2018 2 002 M
Net income 2018 1 355 M
Debt 2018 3 748 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 23,25
P/E ratio 2019 21,71
EV / Sales 2018 7,72x
EV / Sales 2019 7,42x
Capitalization 30 982 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION15.47%30 982
S&P GLOBAL INC13.54%48 411
RELX6.12%43 601
THOMSON REUTERS CORP5.92%26 506
EXPERIAN4.17%23 373
IHS MARKIT8.98%20 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.