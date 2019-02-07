Moody's Analytics : Introduces Commercial Location Score for Commercial Real Estate

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to introduce Commercial
Location Score, an advanced quantitative solution for evaluating
commercial real estate (CRE), now with data from REIS, Inc., a Moody’s
Analytics company.
Commercial Location Score allows CRE investors, lenders, and developers
to evaluate the suitability of over 7.2 million commercially-zoned
parcels in the United States. It computes a numerical score for each
parcel, which can be used to complement existing site risk and
investment assessment analyses. The score lets users compare parcels
across the United States and within the MSA (Metropolitan Statistical
Area) or region through relative percentage rankings.
Keith Berry, Executive Director of the Moody’s
Analytics Accelerator, which leverages emerging technologies to
develop new solutions, said, “Commercial Location Score pairs
traditional and alternative data with our robust modeling capabilities
to deliver a reliable scoring standard. This tool is a cornerstone in
the expansion of the Moody’s Analytics Commercial Real Estate data and
analytics offering, and underscores our commitment to helping CRE market
participants make better, faster decisions.”
Commercial Location Score evaluates a parcel’s suitability for five
commercial property asset classes (office, retail, multi-family housing,
industrial, and hotel) independent of the parcel’s current utilization.
It calculates component factor scores including business vitality,
economic prosperity, amenity, spatial demand, transportation, and
safety. Users can also navigate the tool’s map interface to hone in on a
particular data set for a more granular view of a parcel’s underlying
factor scores.
Commercial Location Score is part of the Moody’s Analytics Real Estate
Information Services (REIS) Network, an ecosystem of connected
applications which provides market participants access to CRE solutions
for property research, investment, and risk management.
Click
here to learn more about Commercial Location Score.
Click
here to learn about the Moody’s Analytics REIS Network.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation
(NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in
2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a
presence in 42 countries.
