Moody's Analytics : Tops 14 International Categories in FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards

06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, ranks #1 in 14 international categories in the 2020 FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards. These awards include #1 Best Overall Forecaster – Hong Kong, plus the top ranking in five other forecast categories across 12 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005200/en/

#1 Best Overall Forecaster – Hong Kong
#1 Interest Rate Forecaster – Austria
#1 Interest Rate Forecaster – Italy
#1 Interest Rate Forecaster – Portugal
#1 Interest Rate Forecaster – Bahrain
#1 Inflation Forecaster – Belgium
#1 Inflation Forecaster – Malaysia
#1 Current Account Forecaster – Brazil
#1 Current Account Forecaster – Uruguay
#1 Fiscal Balance Forecaster – Croatia
#1 Fiscal Balance Forecaster – Peru
#1 GDP Forecaster – Malaysia
#1 GDP Forecaster – Slovenia
#1 GDP Forecaster – Tunisia

We also took second or third place in an additional 29 categories including:
#2 Best Overall Forecaster – Singapore
#2 GDP Forecaster – Brazil
#3 Best Overall Forecaster – Japan

“We’re pleased to earn this recognition from FocusEconomics, as it directly reflects the accuracy of our economic forecast scenarios,” said Cris deRitis, Deputy Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Our clients need trustworthy forecasts now more than ever, and can rely on ours to manage risk, implement accounting standards, and make strategic decisions with confidence.”

With the help of the Moody’s Analytics Global Macroeconomic Model, our economists generate economic forecasts for more than 100 countries interlinked by trade flows, financial markets, prices, and investments. Each month, the baseline scenario projects our view of the most likely path for the global economy, while a further 11 forecast scenarios project alternative economic paths under different assumptions.

To help users, each scenario is assigned a probability based on its relative severity. They are available for download in various file formats, through an Excel Add-In, via API programmatically, or by custom delivery. Clients can also adjust the forecast assumptions and create their own scenarios using the Moody’s Analytics Scenario Studio platform, which supports rigorous governance processes and real-time collaboration among multiple users.

To determine its annual rankings, FocusEconomics examines the accuracy of forecasts submitted to its monthly survey over a 22-month period. Their survey covers 89 countries (on six main macroeconomic indicators) as well as 22 commodities. Our results in this year’s rankings reflect the accuracy of our macroeconomic forecasts for those key indicators between January 2018 and October 2019.

Learn more about this recognition, which adds to the growing list of awards and accolades for Moody’s Analytics.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
