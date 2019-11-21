Moody's Analytics : Wins Balance Sheet Risk Management and Enterprise Stress Testing Categories in Chartis RiskTech100®

Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION

11/21/2019 | 08:02am EST

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the Balance Sheet Risk Management and Enterprise Stress Testing categories in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020. These are two of the seven categories we won, including the Banking Industry category, to go along with a #4 overall ranking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005299/en/

It’s the second year we’ve won the Balance Sheet Risk Management category, on the strength of the RiskConfidence™ balance sheet management platform. Banks around the world use this integrated platform to manage their enterprise-level ALM and liquidity risk and for a host of regulatory and business needs.

Anchored in our industry-leading modeling expertise, Moody’s Analytics stress testing solutions help banks meet their stress testing challenges while extracting business value from the results. By understanding the potential impacts of different scenarios, our clients are able to meet regulatory requirements while also using their stress testing infrastructure to make more informed business decisions.

“We are honored to be recognized for our balance sheet risk management and stress testing solutions,” said Yannick Fessler, Senior Director, Banking RegTech Product Management. “With these market-leading solutions, firms are optimizing their resources and managing their risk more effectively.”

In June, Moody’s Analytics won Bank ALM System of the Year and Enterprise-Wide Stress Testing Product of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards. Last year, we earned the Category Leader distinction in a Chartis report assessing leading vendors of balance sheet management systems.

Now in its 14th year, the RiskTech100® evaluates technology companies that provide risk and compliance solutions to financial institutions. Chartis analysts use a combination of sources to inform their decisions: user surveys, interviews with subject matter experts, customer reference checks, vendor briefings, and other third-party sources.

These wins add to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
